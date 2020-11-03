Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2020 Status, By Players, Types, Applications And Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2020

Description

Hemp belongs to the genus Cannibis sativa and has been cultivated for thousands of years as a source of fiber, edible seeds, edible oil, lubricant, and as a fuel.

According to this study, over the next five years the Hemp-based Foods market will register a 24.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 1741.5 million by 2025, from $ 715.7 million in 2019.

This report contains opportunities, strengths, threats, and weaknesses (SWOT) analysis for this market. They have taken many aspects into account for analysis, including sales volume, revenue level of the last few years, product demands, customer retention, etc. A majority of information has been collected from primary sources, and analysts have taken effective samples. As the market size is large, analysts have taken large sample sizes from different regions of the globe. They also calculated the Hemp-based Foods Market's customer churns level because it plays a vital role in sales volume.

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Hemp-based Foods by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.

Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Hemp Oil Canada
Manitoba Harvest
Braham & Murray
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
Just Hemp Foods
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Nutiva
Hempco
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Naturally Splendid
Navitas Organics
Yishutang
Hemp Foods Australia
Elixinol
Canada Hemp Foods
Mettrum Originals

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others


Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others


Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview
1.1 Hemp-based Foods Industry
Figure Hemp-based Foods Industry Chain Structure
1.1.1 Overview
1.1.2 Development of Hemp-based Foods
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 Upstream
Table Upstream Segment of Hemp-based Foods
1.2.2 Downstream
Table Application Segment of Hemp-based Foods
Table Global Hemp-based Foods Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million
1.3 Cost Analysis


2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)
2.1 Policy
2.2 Economics
2.3 Sociology
2.4 Technology

...

4 Major Companies List
4.1 Hemp Oil Canada (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.1.1 Hemp Oil Canada Profile
Table Hemp Oil Canada Overview List
4.1.2 Hemp Oil Canada Products & Services
4.1.3 Hemp Oil Canada Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Hemp Oil Canada (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.2 Manitoba Harvest (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.2.1 Manitoba Harvest Profile
Table Manitoba Harvest Overview List
4.2.2 Manitoba Harvest Products & Services
4.2.3 Manitoba Harvest Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Manitoba Harvest (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.3 Braham & Murray (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.3.1 Braham & Murray Profile
Table Braham & Murray Overview List
4.3.2 Braham & Murray Products & Services
4.3.3 Braham & Murray Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Braham & Murray (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.4.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Profile
Table Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Overview List
4.4.2 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Products & Services
4.4.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)
4.5 Canah International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)
4.5.1 Canah International Profile
Table Canah International Overview List
4.5.2 Canah International Products & Services
4.5.3 Canah International Business Operation Conditions
Table Business Operation of Canah International (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 GIGO Food (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Just Hemp Foods (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 North American Hemp & Grain Co. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Yunnan Industrial Hemp (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Nutiva (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Hempco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Agropro (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 GFR Ingredients Inc. (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Naturally Splendid (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 Navitas Organics (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 Yishutang (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 Hemp Foods Australia (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.18 Elixinol (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.19 Canada Hemp Foods (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.20 Mettrum Originals (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)


Continued...           

