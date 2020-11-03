Creative Stage V2: Plenty of Audio Punch for the Price

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, Calif., Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology today announced the release of Creative Stage V2, an upgraded successor of the well-received Creative Stage which packs some nifty new features. Debuting with new audio technologies powered by Sound Blaster and sporting bigger dimensions, it offers users not only better and clearer audio, but also wider surround soundstage that delivers more bang for the user’s buck with high-quality audio at a pocket-friendly price.

With the new Clear Dialog audio technology, users can hear each syllable clearly without cranking up the volume as the spoken dialogue is extracted and amplified without compromising the ambient effects. On top of that, the Surround technology adds an expanded soundstage to offer the ultimate movie experience right at the comfort of one’s home. Fitted with two custom-tuned mid-range drivers along with a powerful subwoofer, the Creative Stage V2 can fill the living room with rich audio and impactful bass that will bring users closer to the action.

Creative Stage V2 also comes with a wide range of connectivity options — TV ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth, and even audio streaming via USB — making it a one-stop audio entertainment system for devices including TVs, computers, mobile phones, or even gaming consoles. In addition, the soundbar is conveniently accessible via remote control, and users can switch input sources, adjust treble and bass settings as well as toggle Surround and Clear Dialog on or off with a simple press of a button. With a sleek and minimalistic design, the Creative Stage V2 can fit right into any room and be wall-mounted to deliver a truly immersive audio experience.

Pricing and Availability

Creative Stage V2 is attractively priced at US$109.99 and is available at Creative.com.

For more information, visit creative.com/stagev2 .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi® Headphone Holography. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and spaciousness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. Super X-Fi has won multiple accolades worldwide, including an unprecedented 23 awards at CES 2019-2020.

Creative, the Creative logo, Sound Blaster and Super X-Fi are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the Singapore and/or other countries. The Bluetooth® word mark and logo are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Creative Technology Ltd is under license.

