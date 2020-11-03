Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market. This report focused on Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4901956-global-banking-as-a-service-baas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

SolarisBank

Sqaure

PayPal

Fidor Bank

Moven

Prosper

FinTechs

Braintree

OANDA

Currency Cloud

Intuit

Gemalto

Finexra

BOKU

Invoicera

Coinbase

Authy

Dwolla

GoCardless

iZettle

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

API-based Bank-as-a-Service

Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking

Online Banks

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

At Any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4901956-global-banking-as-a-service-baas-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 API-based Bank-as-a-Service

1.4.3 Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking

1.5.3 Online Banks

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

….

13Key Players Profiles

13.1 SolarisBank

13.1.1 SolarisBank Company Details

13.1.2 SolarisBank Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 SolarisBank Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.1.4 SolarisBank Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 SolarisBank Recent Development

13.2 Sqaure

13.2.1 Sqaure Company Details

13.2.2 Sqaure Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Sqaure Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.2.4 Sqaure Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Sqaure Recent Development

13.3 PayPal

13.3.1 PayPal Company Details

13.3.2 PayPal Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 PayPal Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.3.4 PayPal Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 PayPal Recent Development

13.4 Fidor Bank

13.4.1 Fidor Bank Company Details

13.4.2 Fidor Bank Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Fidor Bank Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.4.4 Fidor Bank Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Fidor Bank Recent Development

13.5 Moven

13.5.1 Moven Company Details

13.5.2 Moven Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Moven Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.5.4 Moven Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Moven Recent Development

13.6 Prosper

13.6.1 Prosper Company Details

13.6.2 Prosper Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Prosper Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.6.4 Prosper Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Prosper Recent Development

13.7 FinTechs

13.7.1 FinTechs Company Details

13.7.2 FinTechs Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 FinTechs Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.7.4 FinTechs Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 FinTechs Recent Development

13.8 Braintree

13.8.1 Braintree Company Details

13.8.2 Braintree Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Braintree Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.8.4 Braintree Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Braintree Recent Development

13.9 OANDA

13.9.1 OANDA Company Details

13.9.2 OANDA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 OANDA Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.9.4 OANDA Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 OANDA Recent Development

13.10 Currency Cloud

13.10.1 Currency Cloud Company Details

13.10.2 Currency Cloud Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Currency Cloud Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Introduction

13.10.4 Currency Cloud Revenue in Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Currency Cloud Recent Development

13.11 Intuit

13.12 Gemalto

13.13 Finexra

13.14 BOKU

13.15 Invoicera

13.16 Coinbase

13.17 Authy

13.18 Dwolla

13.19 GoCardless

13.20 iZettle

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)