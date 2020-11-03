Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2020
This report provides in depth study of “Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market. This report focused on Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
SolarisBank
Sqaure
PayPal
Fidor Bank
Moven
Prosper
FinTechs
Braintree
OANDA
Currency Cloud
Intuit
Gemalto
Finexra
BOKU
Invoicera
Coinbase
Authy
Dwolla
GoCardless
iZettle
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
API-based Bank-as-a-Service
Cloud-based Bank-as-a-Service
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking
Online Banks
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
