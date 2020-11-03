Pinduoduo to Report Third Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on Nov 12, 2020

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pinduoduo Inc. (“Pinduoduo”) (NASDAQ: PDD), an innovative and fast-growing technology platform and one of the leading Chinese e-commerce players, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sep. 30, 2020, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.



Pinduoduo’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time on Nov. 12, 2020. (8:30 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Please pre-register to join this conference using the registration link below. Please dial in using the participant dial-in numbers, direct event passcode, PIN and unique registrant ID which would be provided to you upon registering.

Pre-register at: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/9476278

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call until 7:59 AM Eastern Time on Nov. 20, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International: +61-2-8199-0299 US: +1-646-254-3697 Passcode: 9476278

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://investor.pinduoduo.com/.



