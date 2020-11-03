Increasing Demand For Intelligent Business Processes To Drive The Global Legal Software Market

Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Global Legal Software (Focus On Machine Learning) Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for intelligent business processes in law firms is driving the growth of the machine learning market. Intelligent business process includes adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning in the business processes. AI is the development of system that has the ability to perform tasks requiring human intelligence. Software solutions are highly adopted in developed countries like the USA to achieve benefits such as contract management and efficient legal data analysis. Machine learning helps legal firms and professionals to manage their huge data and derive insights from them. According to a 2018 Legal Technology Survey Report by ABA Surveying, 35% of respondents from large firms with over 500 attorneys reported they used AI and 16% of respondents at firms with 100 or more attorneys were most likely considering an AI purchase. The growing demand to adopt machine learning in law firms drives the legal software (focus on machine learning) market.

The global legal software (focus on machine learning) market is expected to grow from $0.4 billion in 2019 to $0.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.9%. The stable growth of this market is mainly due to outbreak of COVID 19 causing lockdowns worldwide. Amid the lockdowns, legal software is being developed which would help lawyers to assist their clients even while working remotely. If these software are implemented properly it could provide equal access to lawyer and litigants. The global legal software (focus on machine learning) market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 30.9% from 2021 and reach $0.9 billion in 2023.

Many online platforms have been introduced that provide potential clients to connect with the lawyers for simple services such as trademark registration, leases, registration and execution of wills, contracts and lease agreements, dishonoring of cheques, recovering suits, and consumer complaints. For instance, LegalZoom, a US based firm, helps you find attorneys without any hourly fees and documents provided by this firm are accepted by courts and government agencies across all the 50 states. This is an emerging trend in the legal software market.

The legal software market size consists of sales of legal software and related services. Legal software is used to deliver solution and services using artificial intelligence and machine learning for corporate legal departments and law firms.

The global legal software (focus on machine learning) market is segmented by application into ediscovery and legal research. By end user, the market is segmented into corporate legal departments, and law firms. By technology, it is segmented into machine learning and deep learning, and natural language processing. By deployment mode, it is segmented into cloud and on-premise.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Legal Services Market - By Types (B2B Legal Services, B2C Legal Services, Criminal Law Practices And Hybrid Commercial Legal Services), By Size, By Practice, By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/legal-services-market)

Database Software Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact And Recovery

(https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/database-software-global-market-report)

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.