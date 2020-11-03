Vietnam fabric face mask Manufacturer: antibacterial, 60x reusable, bulk order & B2B private label

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Vietnam, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVID-19 has left the world with some of the most dramatic losses that mankind has ever witnessed over the decades. It has now become an unprecedented challenge for everyone living on the planet earth. The global economic and social disruption is clear evidence of the devastation caused by the pandemic. From public health, food, and living to international trade, relations, and global economies, it has completely transformed the way things work.

In an environment where tens of millions of people are at high risk, it is imperative to fully comply with the stated precautions so that everyone stays safe. And that’s exactly where the use of face masks comes in. It is undoubtedly true that using face masks is now mandatory to avoid the risk of spread. Governments have formulated their own set of protocols and precautions regarding COVID-19 where it comes on top of the list.

There are some key elements that set Reusable Cloth Masks Above Disposable Masks:

The use of face mask is not just limited to ensuring the stated precautions but it is a serious health and medical concern where lives are at stakes. Therefore, the majority of people all over the world have started using cloth masks due to their exclusive benefits:

These are washable and reusable masks compared to disposable ones that cannot be used.

100% sterilized masks with greater resistance to dust and air compared to disposable ones.

Available in fashionable and stylish designs, colors, and patterns to fit with any occasion.

Highly cost-effective compared to disposable masks that users buy again and again.

Provides great ease and comfort even when used for a longer period of time.

Along with all these top highlighted reasons due to which the majority of people now prefer to use cloth face masks, there are numerous other benefits as well which is why these cotton masks have been in high demand.

The Rising Demand has unquestionably continued to affect the way countries trade:

This has given a dynamic shape to the way the world trades. Nowadays, face masks are in high demand and considered to be one of the major goods that are traded internationally. It is quite evident that the ever-rising demand for face masks has led several merchandise manufacturers to take interest in it and provide the best quality products on an international level.

According to Henry Pham who is the CEO of Dony Garment Company in Vietnam, the ongoing trade war between China and America has provided other countries with a great opportunity to contribute their capabilities by manufacturing and exporting face masks to suppliers and redistributors in the USA, Australia, and Europe.

Therefore, if you are a large-scale importer who is looking to purchase premium quality antibacterial cloth masks then it is better to opt for the best PPE manufacturers in Vietnam who can provide you with medically approved, certified, and reasonably priced face masks in bulk.

It has made it compulsory for PPE manufacturers to get additional certifications:

For exporters who are interested in trading face masks to international destinations like America, Europe, and the Middle East region, there are several unique certifications that are required.

Therefore, all major PPE (like a face mask, protective clothing manufacturers) have acquired these mandatory certificates as follows:

FDA Certificate

ISO 9001:2005

C.E. Certificate

TUV Reach Certificate

Aseptic Inspection Certificate

Intertek Global Certificate

Certification for Free Sale

DGA certification

The number of countries importing face masks has also continued to rise:

It is undoubtedly true that the demand for reusable cloth masks has continued to grow. Dony Garment Company which is one of the few large-scale exporters from Vietnam reports that their exports have been expanded to a number of counties across the world.

Some of these include the USA, UK, France, KSA, Australia, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Macao Malaysia, Jordan, South Africa, Finland, Greece, Denmark, Egypt, Japan, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Romania, and Portugal.

Within a very short period of time, the exporter has been mentioned on top news platforms and magazines like FOX, ABC, NBC, USA Today, Yahoo News, MarketWatch, Money Compass, StreetInsider, Benzinga, Associated Press, Digital Journal, MENAFN, Business Insider, Financial Times, and many other renowned platforms.

It is therefore quite evident that it has now become one of today’s thriving industries where a huge sum of international trade is involved. More specifically, renowned PPE manufacturers have gained significant fame and recognition within a very short period of time.

Let take a look at some of the benefits of using premium quality cloth face masks from Dony Garment :

It is very important to know all the ins and outs regarding the goods that are about to be traded internationally. When it comes to health-related products, standards and regulations appear enough more tough and challenging.

Take a look at some of the following top-highlighted features that the majority of face mask importers consider important:

The strap could extend 270% of the original length, which reduces the discomfort.

Sustain anti-bacterial capability up to 99.99% even after 60 washes.

Equipped with three layers for maximum protections i.e. Antimicrobial Finish.

Already sterilized masks so that the user can take out the packaging and wear them instantly.

Skin-friendly and tailored to satisfy even those with sensitive skin issues.

Comfortable for prolonged use as it is odor-free, adjustable, and breathable.

Ensures no suffocation issues making it ideal for sportsmen and athletes.

Ensure maximum filtration of dust particles & Fungi-proofing.

Fashionable and stylish according to the current industry trends and user demands.

UV-resistance level of 99.95% for dust, odor, and UV.

Eco-friendly & recyclable products.

With Nose Clip + Adjustable Earloops option manufacturer.

Importers are looking for large-scale exporters who have made donations in leading countries:

In a rapidly transforming international market, there are several manufacturers and exporters who claim to provide premium quality products at cheap rates but not all of them are recommended to opt for. A wiser decision can be taking a look at the famous exporters who are not just doing business but also contributing to your country with their donations.

If we talk about Dony Masks, there are several considerable donations that it has made in the U.S. In the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the people in the U.S.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial reusable cloth face masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Vietnam based manufacturers will continue to distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.

Suppliers and Distributors are able to reap exclusive benefits by partnering with big exporters:

Not only that suppliers and distributors are provided with a great opportunity to import the finest quality face masks from Vietnam but there are several value-additions that they get be dealing and becoming an authorized partner with renowned face mask exporters:

Exclusive representative to sell masks in an exclusive territory.

Being offered with a preferential policy of best prices and priority production order.

Getting great support from the sales and production team.

Free sample making (logo, label, packaging) according to customers' requirements.

Get complete support for papers and certificates at the request of customers

Get under a proprietary protection policy for customers.

domestic and foreign media coverage.

Not only these but there are numerous other benefits that face mask suppliers and distributors can reap simply by choosing a trusted and renowned exporter from Vietnam. Along with all these benefits and value-additions, if you have chosen the best PPE manufacturer then you will also get market competitive prices, unlike others.

Reputable exporters like Dony Garment offer free samples, trial orders, bulk wholesale, and promise to deliver 100% sterilized masks with complete ownership of the quality. Along with that, the various certifications that it has earned will allow you as well to get your hands on the good in a smooth and quick procedure.

About Dony Garment

Established in 2009, the Dony Garment Company is a Vietnam-based subsidiary of Dony International Corporation - manufacturer of uniforms, workwear, and casual clothing. It is also one of the largest manufacturers of uniforms and an extensive range of PPE products.

In 2020, DONY responded to the COVID-19 crisis by pivoting its activity to the manufacturing of COVID tested, safety certified, and approved face masks and started exports around the world including America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE , and is choosing to cooperate with several exclusive distributors in the Americas and Europe.

If you want to know more about DONY MASK then visit the following link and get to know everything about their products, procedures, commitments, and efforts that they have invested: https://garment.dony.vn/

Video about Dony Mask: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA





Media Contact:

Dony Garment Company +84985310123





