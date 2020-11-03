Urinary Self-Catheters Market Growing At A CAGR Of 4.1% And To Target $2.38 Billion By 2026
Increase in demand for intermittent catheters across geographies along with rise in target population is majorly driving the market growth.
Surge in incidence of urinary disorders, supportive reimbursement policies, and increase in adoption of hydrophilic catheters drive the growth in the global market.”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UPDATE AVAILABLE ON-DEMAND
The report on the global Urinary self-catheters market highlights that the market is expected to reach $1,722 million by 2018, from $2,387 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers the current market size and forecasts along with Porter’s Five Forces analysis to help market players, stakeholders, startups, and investors to determine the current scenario and take further steps for the future. Drivers and opportunities for highest revenue generating and fastest growing segments would help in tapping into specific segment to achieve growth. Moreover, regional analysis would assist in expansion strategies for the market players and startups.
The Covid-19 outbreak has severely affected every sector across the world. The patient numbers have been increasing every day and the majority of the countries are in complete lockdown. This has affected the supply chain and overall business operations. International trading has taken a significant downfall and has created uncertainty in the stock market. These factors have affected the Urinary self-catheters market.
Surge in incidence of urinary disorders, supportive reimbursement policies, and increase in adoption of hydrophilic catheters drive the growth in the market. However, lack of awareness regarding utilization of self-catheters and availability of alternatives restrain the market growth. On the other hand, innovations in urinary catheters and untapped potential in emerging countries present new opportunities in the market.
Intermittent catheters segment to offer lucrative opportunities
Based on product type, the intermittent catheters segment held the major market share in 2018, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2019 to 2026. This segment offers lucrative opportunities due to increase in adoption, wide availability at affordable prices, and surge in number of target population. The report also offers a detailed analysis of external catheters.
Spinal cord injuries segment to maintain its dominant position by 2026
On the basis of applications, the spinal cord injuries segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market share in terms of revenue in 2018 and will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is due to rise in adoption of self-intermittent catheters and increase in number of spinal cord injuries. However, the benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) segment is estimated to grow at the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to rise in prevalence of BPH, increase in adoption of intermittent catheter over the indwelling catheter, and surge in aging population. The research also analyzes urinary incontinence and other applications.
North America to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period
North America held the highest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to presence of advanced facilities for healthcare, skilled medical professionals, and key market players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific would register the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026, owing to improvement in awareness regarding health, progressing healthcare infrastructure, and rise in the number of target population in the emerging countries.
The Major Key Players Are:
• Asid Bonz GmbH
• B Braun Melsungen AG
• Becton Dickson and Company (C.R. Bard)
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec
• Hollister, Inc.
• Medical Technologies of Georgia, Inc.
• Medtronic Plc.
• Teleflex Incorporated.
