UPDATE #1 FW: TRAFFIC ALERT ALBURGH VT RT 78 & US RT 2 NEAR BLUE ROCK RD

***THE ROADWAY (RTE 78 & BLUE ROCK ROAD ALBURGH) HAS BEEN REOPENED AT THIS TIME – MOTORISTS SHOULD STILL USE EXTRA CAUTION TONIGHT.

TRAFFIC ALERT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND GRAND ISLE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

ST ALBANS & GRAND ISLE

VT RT 78 IN THE VICINITY OF BLUE ROCK ROAD IN ALBURGH IS GOING TO BE CLOSED TEMPORARILY DUE TO MULTIPLE VEHICLES OFF – RESPONDERS ARE ON SCENE AND VTRANS IS IN THE AREA TREATING THE ROAD. NO INJURIES REPORTED AT THIS TIME. ROADWAY WILL BE REOPENED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND A FOLLOW UP EMAIL WILL BE SENT.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO SLOW DOWN AND LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN VEHICLES AND USE CAUTION – ROADS WILL BE SLIPPERY THROUGH OUT THE AREA.

