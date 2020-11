TRAFFIC ALERT ALBURGH VT RT 78 & US RT 2 NEAR BLUE ROCK RD

TRAFFIC ALERT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY AND GRAND ISLE COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

ST ALBANS & GRAND ISLE

VT RT 78 IN THE VICINITY OF BLUE ROCK ROAD IN ALBURGH IS GOING TO BE CLOSED TEMPORARILY DUE TO MULTIPLE VEHICLES OFF – RESPONDERS ARE ON SCENE AND VTRANS IS IN THE AREA TREATING THE ROAD. NO INJURIES REPORTED AT THIS TIME. ROADWAY WILL BE REOPENED AS SOON AS POSSIBLE AND A FOLLOW UP EMAIL WILL BE SENT.

EVERYONE NEEDS TO SLOW DOWN AND LEAVE PLENTY OF ROOM BETWEEN VEHICLES AND USE CAUTION – ROADS WILL BE SLIPPERY THROUGH OUT THE AREA.

Louise M. Field

Williston PSAP Emergency Communications Dispatcher

Louise.Field@vermont.gov

(802)878-7111