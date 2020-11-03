Legal Marijuana Market Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Legal Marijuana -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legal Marijuana Industry

Description

Marijuana, also known as cannabis, is a psychoactive drug from the Cannabis plant intended for medical or recreational use. The plant contains the mind-altering chemical THC and other similar compounds.

The global legal marijuana market was 16.41 billion USD in 2018 and will reach 64.03 billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 21.47% during the period

Beginning with the fundamental detail, the report provides a complete overview of the Legal Marijuana market. It does an extensive analysis to prepare a comprehensive market profile. The details provided define crucial technicalities used for manufacturing and applications defining growth of Legal Marijuana market. Based on the detail, the market is segmented on the basis of various factors portraying market share between forecasted periods of 2025.

The industry comprises few large players such as Canopy Growth, Aphria, Aurora Cannabis, Maricann, Tilray and more Profiles.

All these companies have been profiled in the present report highlighting their key financials and business strategies for growth.

Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type

Buds

Oils

Tinctures

Others

Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application

Medical

Recreational

Others

The report “Global Legal Marijuana Market Analysis 2020, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025” provides an in-depth analysis of the Legal Marijuana market on a global scale along with the North America, South America, Asia & Pacific and MEA market. The major trends, growth drivers as well as issues being faced by the industry are being presented in this report.

Drivers vs Constraints

The application of marijuana for treatment of various chronic diseases is driving the growth of the market. The legalization of marijuana in developed countries is expected to support the growth of the market. The rising social acceptance of marijuana is also driving the market. On the other hand, the adverse effects of marijuana on human health is restraining the growth of the market

Industry Trends and Updates

America’s largest liquor distributor, Southern Glazer’s, has announced that it will be entering the Canadian cannabis industry in partnership with one of Canada’s largest legal cannabis producers, Aphria.

Table of Content

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Porter's 5 Forces

3.4. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends

5. Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type

6. Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application

7. Global Legal Marijuana Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region

8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share Analysis

8.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Canopy Growth

9.2. Aphria

9.3. Aurora Cannabis

9.4. Maricann

9.5. Tilray

9.6. The Cronos Group

9.7. Organigram

9.8. ABcann

9.9. Tikun Olam

9.10. mCig

9.11. GreenGro

9.12. Natural Cannabis

9.13. Monarch

9.14. Potbotics

9.15. Cannabrand

9.16. Others

10. Investment Opportunities

Continued...

