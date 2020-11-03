Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market 2020: Global Analysis, Industry Growth, Current Trends and Forecast till 2025

“Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics - Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers and Analysis of Top Key Players to 2025”

Summary:

Overview:

The Global Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market size is expected to reach $1.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 27.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Artificial intelligence in healthcare is one of the most important scientific advancements in medicine so far. The participation of several start-ups in the development of AI-driven imaging and diagnostic solutions is a key factor contributing to the growth of the sector.

Artificial intelligence applications vary from image acquisition, processing to aided reporting, follow-up, data storage, data mining, etc. The report provides a balance between threats to AI and opportunities for radiologists in the modern medical world. The use of machine learning combines computational models and algorithms that replicate the brain's biological neural network architecture, i.e., artificial neural networks (ANNs). Output wise Deep learning has a higher rate of success relative to conventional machine learning.

The growing amount of data to be processed can affect how radiologists view images, i.e. from inference to identification and explanation. If too many images are processed by radiologists in a day, the odds of error rise, while at the same time the radiologist is reduced to being a pure "image analyst." The clinical interpretation of the findings shall be left to other physicians or specialists. In other words, if radiologists do not have time for professional judgment or circumstances such as Indian or Eastern Europe or the African market where there is a lack of radiologists, the final evaluation of radiological tests will be left to non-experts in medical imaging.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.

Radiology

Oncology

Neurology

Cardiology

Chest & Lungs

Other Diagnosis Types

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.

Services

Software

Hardware

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)

Zebra Medical Vision Ltd.

Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers)

AliveCor, Inc.

Imagen Technologies, Inc.

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

NovaSignal Corporation

VUNO, Inc.

Riverain Technologies, LLC

IDx Technologies, Inc.

OSP Lab

Philips

Tessella

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics by Players

4 Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Artificial Intelligence Diagnostics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Continued………

