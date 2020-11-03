Corporate Intelligence Veterans Spectrum Asia Partners Rebrand as Lyriant Advisory

The well-established and Asia-focused corporate intelligence firm Spectrum Asia Partners has rebranded as Lyriant Advisory as of 30 October 2020.

HONG KONG, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The business has operated continually since 2003, originally as Spectrum OSO Asia, then as Spectrum Asia and, most recently, as Spectrum Asia Partners after being acquired in 2019 as a going concern by the long-standing senior management team of James Margetts, Tom Parker and David Tuck.

Lyriant Advisory provides business and competitor intelligence, due diligence, investigations and litigation support and other related services throughout the Asia Pacific region from its offices in Hong Kong and Bangkok, with a particular focus on Southeast Asia and China. The name Lyriant Advisory, or “Lyriant” for short, is derived from the Saxon term “læran” or “lerian” meaning “to make known”.

James Margetts said: “Spectrum OSO Asia, Spectrum Asia and Spectrum Asia Partners have served us well for many years but we felt the time has come for us to move forward with a new and more distinctive name that will help us to stand out from the crowd.”

Lyriant’s Greater China practice is led by James Margetts from Hong Kong while Tom Parker and David Tuck oversee Southeast Asia and Australasia from the firm’s Bangkok office. Collectively, the firm’s three Partners have decades of regional experience and expertise, reflected in an unparalleled network of regional contacts. Paul Bromberg, one of the original founders of Spectrum OSO Asia, who has been conducting investigations in Asia since 1988, acts as a Senior Adviser to Lyriant.

Lyriant’s client roster reflects MNCs, investment banks, hedge and PE funds and prominent law firms. The company has a proven track record of undertaking discreet and complex investigations in some of the region’s most challenging jurisdictions.

Tom Parker added: “The rebrand marks an important milestone in the evolution of our business. Lyriant will continue to operate as a boutique investigations firm with a reputation for delivering both hard facts and deep insight into the subtler nuances of business and politics in Asia."