Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4000 Block of Livingston Road, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, October 19, 2020, in the 4000 block of Livingston Road, Southeast.

At approximately 11:51 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a verbal altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Sunday, November 1, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 32 year-old Leon Wynn, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

