Arrest Made for Involuntary Manslaughter: 1400 Block of Perry Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made for an Involuntary Manslaughter that occurred on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the 1400 block of Perry Place, Northwest.

At approximately 12:55 am, a member of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, an adult male was located suffering from blunt force trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. A second adult male was located with non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The victim has been identified as 64 year-old Saul Hernandez, of Northwest, DC.

On Monday, November 2, 2020, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 20 year-old James Williams, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with Involuntary Manslaughter in reference to this offense.