PSD NEWS RELEASE: MASS TESTING RESULTS FOR INMATES AT SAGUARO CORRECTIONAL CENTER

Newsroom Posted on Nov 2, 2020 in Latest News

HONOLULU – Broad-based testing of 1,011 Hawai‘i inmates was completed Thursday at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, AZ. Of the 1,011 tested, 575 (57%) were negative, 317 (31%) were positive and 46 (5%) were inconclusive. There are 73 inmates results still pending.

The total number of Hawai‘i inmates in medical isolation at Saguaro with active positive COVID-19 cases is 378. There are six (6) inmates in the hospital. The rest of the Hawai‘i inmate population that tested negative and/or has a pending test are in quarantine as a precautionary measure. Per CDC recommendations, all negative inmates will be retested in 3-7 days.

“The Department of Public Safety is in constant communication with the Saguaro facility administration. They have assured us they immediately enacted the facility’s isolation and quarantine protocol upon receiving the test results,” said Fred Hyun, acting PSD Director. “Saguaro does not have an overcrowding issue and, therefore, can provide adequate space for isolation and quarantine. All positive offenders have been medically isolated, and Saguaro staff will continue to monitor the negative inmates for any symptoms”.

On top of the monitoring and testing, the Saguaro staff assured PSD that the facility will continue to implement stringent sanitation and hygiene measures to limit potential exposure and mitigate the spread of coronavirus to inmates and staff. There are currently 1,081 Hawaiʻi inmates housed at Saguaro.

For more information on Saguaro Correctional Center operations and CoreCivic’s COVID-19 procedure please go to CoreCivic’s COVID-19 web page. The address is https://www.corecivic.com/en/corecivic-statement-on-covid-19-prevention

On this page you will find a lot of information including the items below, implemented at Saguaro, to limit potential exposure and prevent the spread of coronavirus to inmates and staff:

Enhanced cleaning/disinfecting and hygiene practices

Suspended inmate social in-person visitation as of March 18

Suspended all volunteer visits to the facility

Implemented enhanced screening of employees with no-touch infra-red thermometer and verbal health screening questionnaire

Conducting bi-weekly town hall meetings with all inmates –sharing information and, reminders of importance of good health habits and reporting of fever, cough and/or respiratory issues immediately

Suspended medical co-pays

Temporarily suspended non-essential programming

Placed posters/signage in housing units and staff areas showing how to stop the spread of germs

Medical screened the entire Hawai‘i population and identified inmates in the higher risk category due to ongoing health issues. These inmates have been moved to separate housing units away from the general population.

For more information on PSD’s planning and response to COVID-19, inmate testing data, and information detailing the efforts made to safeguard the inmates, staff and public, visit our webpage at: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/. PSD is also working on establishing a Department of Public Safety COVID-19 information hotline with recorded updates.

