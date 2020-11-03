11/02/20-POPULAR NU‘UANU PALI STATE WAYSIDE REOPENS WEDNESDAY

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

For Immediate News Release: November 2, 2020

POPULAR NU‘UANU PALI STATE WAYSIDE REOPENS WEDNESDAY

To view the video please click on photo or view at this link: https://vimeo.com/474851719

(HONOLULU) – Closed, since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic the Nuʻuanu Pali State Wayside on O‘ahu, reopens on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. The DLNR Division of State Parks had the park and scenic lookout closed due to crowding concerns (lack of physical distancing) and budgetary constraints.

The Pali Lookout, for short, is a popular stopover point along the Pali Highway, offering panoramic views of the windward side of the island. Typically, this park is among the most visited on Oʻahu, and visitors are reminded to adhere to social distancing rules and to wear face coverings when visiting the often-crowded overlook.

Open hours for the wayside park are 6 a.m.-6 p.m., daily. Visitors are also reminded that there are no legal hikes beginning from the Pali lookout. Illegal hikers entering the adjacent closed areas in the State Forest Reserves has been a long-standing issue, and violators are subject to citation and fines.

Beginning Monday, newly approved parking fees for out-of-State residents and commercial vehicles will apply. Residents are not subject to parking and entry fees at any Hawaiʻi State Parks.

New parking fees for Nuʻuanu Pali State Wayside:

Nonresidents: $7.00 per vehicle

Commercial PUC vehicles: 1 to 7 passengers per vehicle $15.00 8 to 25 passengers per vehicle $30.00 26+ passengers per vehicle $50.00

The gates along access roads leading into the Nu‘uanu Pali State Wayside will be unlocked daily and secured nightly by officers from the Honolulu Police Department.

