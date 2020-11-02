OPSA Quality Assurance and Quality of Life Committee Meeting

We are pleased to share that Mark Salzer, PhD, Director of the Temple University Collaborative on Community Inclusion of Individuals with Psychiatric Disabilities, will join us as a guest speaker for the November subcommittee meeting. Dr. Salzer is a professor, researcher, and author who works closely with government and community agencies around community living and participation for people with serious mental illnesses. We look forward to a dynamic presentation and discussion with Dr. Salzer about incorporating community inclusion into North Carolina’s Olmstead Plan quality assurance and quality of life frameworks.

