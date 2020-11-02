Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 930 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,918 in the last 365 days.

OPSA Quality Assurance and Quality of Life Committee Meeting

We are pleased  to share that Mark Salzer, PhD, Director of the Temple University Collaborative on Community Inclusion of Individuals with Psychiatric Disabilities, will join us as a guest speaker for the November subcommittee meeting. Dr. Salzer is a professor, researcher, and author who works closely with government and community agencies around community living and participation for people with serious mental illnesses. We look forward to a dynamic presentation and discussion with Dr. Salzer about incorporating community inclusion into North Carolina’s Olmstead Plan quality assurance and quality of life frameworks.

We hope you will be able to join us and look forward to seeing you.

This invitation is sent on behalf of Leza Wainwright, Chair, OPSA Quality Assurance and Quality of Life Subcommittee, Leza.Wainwright@trilliumnc.org, 1-866-998-2597.

The OPSA QA Committee is staffed by Deb Goda, deborah.goda@dhhs.nc.gov, 919-527-7640; Karen Feasel, karen.feasel@dhhs.nc.gov, 984-236-5203; and Drew Kristel, drew.kristel@dhhs.nc.gov, 919-855-4829.

Location: ________________________________________________________________________________ Microsoft Teams meeting Join on your computer or mobile app Click here to join the meeting Learn More | Meeting options

 

You just read:

OPSA Quality Assurance and Quality of Life Committee Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.