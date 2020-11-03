R3 Stem Cell International Now Offering Save and Effective Stem Cell Therapy in Pakistan

R3 Stem Cell International is now offering safe and effective stem cell therapy in Pakistan. The location is now open in the Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas.

These mesenchymal stem cell therapies are not only very safe, but we've shown that they work exceptionally well for patients who have no options besides risky surgery or drugs. ” — David Greene, MD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell International is now offering safe and effective stem cell therapy in Pakistan. The initial location is now open in the Rawalpindi and Islamabad areas and treating patients.

Over the past eight years, R3 Stem Cell in the United States has performed over 15,000 stem cell procedures at its Centers of Excellence nationwide. In addition, R3 has several locations in Mexico. With the new location in Pakistan, patients from the Greater Middle East and Asia will be able to receive safe and effective regenerative therapies from the world leader!

The stem cell treatments performed at R3 International involve umbilical cord tissue that is processed at an FDA regulated lab in California. The lab obtains the tissue ethically from consenting mothers undergoing a scheduled c-section procedure. There is no harm to baby or mother during the process, and the tissue contains millions of stem cells, exosomes, growth factors, cytokines and other regenerative elements.

The stem cell therapies in Pakistan are offered for many medical conditions such as diabetes, cerebral palsy, stroke, neuropathy, Lyme disease, kidney failure, lung and heart disease, MS, ALS, osteoarthritis, autoimmune disease, liver disease, Parkinsons, Alzheimers, Erectile Dysfunction and many more. There are several methods by which the stem cells may be administered, including IV, injection, nebulizer, intrathecal and others.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, MBA, "These mesenchymal stem cell therapies are not only very safe, but we've shown that they work exceptionally well for patients who have no options besides risky surgery or drugs. And with our volume of procedures around the world, we offer them for patients with very high cell counts at very affordable pricing. That way finances don't get in the way of treatment!"

The process for stem cell therapy in Pakistan starts with a free phone consultation, so the doctor can review medical records and determine if the patient is a candidate. Treatments are performed as an outpatient, with each patient receiving a dedicated patient concierge representative to assist with any travel arrangements.

In order to set up a phone consultation, simply call +1 (888) 988-0515, email info@r3stemcell.com or visit https://r3stemcell.com/pakistan to read more about the treatment options.