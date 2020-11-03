I-15 Southbound Traffic Rerouted Nightly Through November 6 in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will reroute southbound Interstate 15 traffic onto the 215 Northern Beltway, turning vehicles around at Lamb Boulevard, and returning along the Beltway before rejoining the interstate from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m. nightly, starting the evening of November 2 and concluding the morning of November 6 in North Las Vegas.

The nightly traffic reroute is needed to erect falsework for new flyovers as part of the $100 million I-15/215 Northern Beltway interchange project that broke ground earlier this year. Fisher Sand & Gravel is the general contractor.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.