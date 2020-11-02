Teach FACS in Nebraska | Nebraska Department of Education

While there are multiple benefits to teaching, we are confident that teaching Family and Consumer Sciences in Nebraska is a unique opportunity. From outstanding and varied professional development offered to our teachers to the personal and professional support from a varied group of over 500 teachers state-wide, we have so much to offer. Family and Consumer Sciences like many Career and Technical Education fields is and will continue to experience a shortage of teachers. Schools begin advertising open positions as early as October and unfortunately, many go unfilled. In addition, there are multiple opportunities to be employed as schools work to expand their Family and Consumer Sciences departments. For information about teacher shortages in Nebraska, please visit the NDE Educator Preparation page . Here you can find information about shortage areas that qualify for federal loan forgiveness.

Whether you would like a small class of 25 or a large class of 500, a rural school or a school in a downtown metropolitan area, a school overlooking the rolling Sandhills of Nebraska or one in a wooded area, there is a position for you. For more information about teaching FACS in Nebraska continue to read below or contact Kristin Vest, Family and Consumer Sciences Career Field Specialist at 402-471-4814 or kristin.vest@nebraska.gov

Positions Available

Click the link below to view current open positions for Family and Consumer Sciences teachers in Nebraska. We will do our best to keep these postings up to date however, if you are aware of a position opening or closing, please contact Kristin Vest.

Teach FACS in Nebraska -Current Openings Nationwide FCS Teacher Shortage Data – November 2018

Teacher Certification

Nebraska’s Teacher Certification office can assist you in applying for or renewing a certificate. This office can also answer any questions you may have about adding endorsements, getting a certificate if you studied out of state as well as necessary course work to receive your Nebraska Teaching Certificate in Family and Consumer Sciences. There are many opportunities for alternative teaching certificates through the Transitional Teaching Permit and Career Education Teaching Permit as well. See all of the information at their website to determine what route to teaching is best for you.

Nebraska Teacher Certification

Teacher Preparation Programs

University of Nebraska – Lincoln

Family and Consumer Sciences Education Contact: Sheree Moser, smoser2@unl.edu

Chadron State College

Family and Consumer Sciences Contact: Lorie Hunn, lhunn@csc.edu

Wayne State College

Family and Consumer Sciences Major Contact: Carol Erwin, caerwin1@wsc.edu

Transition to Teaching

The University of Nebraska-Kearney offers a Transitional Certification Program for a those with a Bachelor’s degree who are interested in pursuing teaching as a career. While in this program, individuals are eligible for employment as well as receiving credit toward a Master’s Degree. For a Family and Consumer Sciences endorsement, students must be offered employment by a school. For more information about this program visit http://www.unk.edu/academics/ted/transitional_certification/ or contact Dr. Wendy McCarty, Director at mccartywl@unk.edu .