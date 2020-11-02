Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TPI Composites, Inc. to Virtually Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TPI Composites, Inc. (“TPI”) (Nasdaq: TPIC) today announced that its management team will virtually attend the following investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Virtual Energy Tour
November 9, 2020
Fireside Chat – 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Baird Virtual Industrial Conference
November 12, 2020
Presentation - 9:40 a.m. Eastern Time

Craig Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference
November 17, 2020

About TPI Composites, Inc.

TPI Composites, Inc. is the only independent manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market with a global manufacturing footprint. TPI delivers high-quality, cost-effective composite solutions through long term relationships with leading OEMs in the wind and transportation markets. TPI is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona and operates factories throughout the U.S., China, Mexico, Turkey, and India. TPI operates additional engineering development centers in Denmark and Germany.

Investor Contact:
investors@tpicomposites.com
480-315-8742

