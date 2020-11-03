The Maritime Security Resilience Alliance & MPS-ISAO Welcome Wanda Gordon, Director of Global Security Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maritime Security Resilience Alliance (MSRA) and the Maritime & Port Security Information Sharing & Analysis Organization (MPS-ISAO) are thrilled to announce the appointment of Wanda Gordon, as Director of Global Security Strategy.
Wanda Gordon is a distinguished and seasoned Maritime technologist and security architecture strategist with 20+ years of demonstrated success in emerging technologies, security architecture, frameworks, systems hardening and optimization. She is an expert in network and systems security, analyzing and resolving exceptionally complex technical problems, cybersecurity architecture and risk mitigation. Additionally, she is a leader in her field of cybersecurity research, design, training, implementation, documentation, and establishing new guidelines and standards in a multi-dimensional global business. Wanda also serves as a long-standing liaison with the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), FBI and other government agencies.
“I am very grateful for the opportunity and delighted to be joining the Maritime Security Resilience Alliance and the MPS-ISAO Team. In my role as Director of Global Security Strategy, I plan to draw upon my vessel security and Cybersecurity experience to help other organizations attain and strengthen their Cybersecurity posture”, said Wanda Gordon.
Prior to joining the MSRA and MPS-ISAO, Wanda was the Lead Senior Cybersecurity Architect for Crowley Maritime, covering both enterprise and vessel security. Crowley is one of the largest independent operators of petroleum barges and tankers in the U.S., operating throughout the U.S. and international ports.
The Maritime Transportation Critical Infrastructure is the backbone of world trade and globalization, transporting more than 90 percent of world trade throughout the Maritime Transportation Ecosystem. There are over 50,000 technically sophisticated merchant ships trading internationally, and a world fleet registered in 150 nations manned by over a million seafarers of virtually every nationality…all dependent upon security resilience.
In her new leadership role, Wanda directs advancing a unified global Maritime Security Resilience Strategy including visibility into a Common Operational Picture (COP) within and across critical infrastructure sectors. MSRA’s goal is to accelerate access to all-hazards physical, cyber and cognitive (disinformation, misinformation, malign influence) ‘actionable’ threat intelligence and defensive measures information sharing and coordinated response supported by best practice and education.
“Having worked with Wanda in the past, specifically in the cybersecurity realm and in maritime operations, I am excited about the knowledge, skills and energy she is bringing to the Alliance and to the MPS-ISAO,” said Mark DuPont, Executive Director of the National Maritime Law Enforcement Academy and MSRA partner agency.
“Wanda brings a wealth of cybersecurity expertise to the Maritime sector at a time when threats are on the rise. She is a tremendous addition to the MSRA,” said William H. Watson, Director of the Maritime ISAC and VP of the Maritime Security Council.
The Maritime Security Resilience Alliance and MPS-ISAO work in coordination with the International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI), and the IACI-CERT that provide the security intelligence information sharing and response infrastructure for the Maritime Transportation Critical Infrastructure supported by expert analysts, technologies, tools, and security workforce education
“We are so excited to welcome Wanda, and for the MSRA, the MPS-ISAO and Maritime critical infrastructure owners and operators to benefit from her deep maritime industry experience, expertise, and understanding of the complexities required for organizations to enable and sustain security resilience“, said Deborah Kobza, IACI President/CEO.
THE MARITIME SECURITY RESILIENCE ALLIANCE (MSRA)
The MSRA is authorized by the Maritime & Port Security ISAO (MPS-ISAO) operationalized in 2016 and recognized by U.S. DHS, the Maritime ISAC founded in 2008 and recognized by U.S. DHS, the Maritime Security Council founded in 1998, and the National Maritime Law Enforcement Academy (NMLEA) founded in 2000. A short overview of each of the partners and their services is listed below.
• Maritime ISAC – Stowaway Rates/Locations, Drug Seizures, Terrorists and Piracy Threats, Global Security Threat and Trip Reports – SECURE WATERS
• MPS-ISAO – Cybersecurity and Cognitive Security (Disinformation, Misinformation, Malign Influence) Threats and Defensive Measures 'ACTIONABLE' Intelligence Information Sharing, Adoption of Best Practice and Education.
• Maritime Security Council (MSC) – Advancing the security of the US and International Maritime Community, Representing Maritime Interests, Liaison Between Industry, Government, and Regulatory Agencies.
• National Maritime Law Enforcement Academy (NMLEA) – Risk Assessment/Management, Evaluation, Training, Research, Education, Exercises, Consulting Services.
To advance Maritime Security Resilience, the MSRA provides the Maritime Transportation critical infrastructure with FREE access to: Daily Security (Physical, Cyber and Cognitive Security) Situational Awareness Advisories, Alerts and Reports, Intelligence Metrics Reports, Vulnerability Reports (Vulnerabilities Seen in the Last 24 Hours), and 24/7 access to Malicious IP blocklists.
Joining as a MSRA Collaborative Partner provides access to: MSRA’s and International Association of Certified ISAOs (IACI) Global Threat Intelligence and Defensive Measures Information Sharing Platform including IOC Correlation/Enhancement/Data Visualization and Reporting, Secure Encrypted Communications, Proactive Ransomware Services, Email Domain Monitoring, Credential & Keyword Monitoring, Fraud Detection & Monitoring, Web-Based Security Tools,, Exercises, discounted Analyst Services, Threat Hunting, Vulnerability Management and Workforce Education.
For more information, please contact the Maritime Security Resilience Alliance at operations@mrsa.org, or visit https://msra.org.
Illena Armstrong, Global Communications Officer
