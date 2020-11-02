Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Holiday Offerings and Convenient Pre-ordering

Renowned Chef Cat Cora will join Sprouts on Instagram to kick off the season with a special cooking demo

PHOENIX, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market is celebrating the goodness of the holidays this year with fresh, healthy and convenient selections across the store and online. Today through November 23, shoppers can reserve turkeys and holiday meats, prepared meals and party trays online at sprouts.com/holiday.



Safe and Healthy Holiday Hours

Sprouts is closely following CDC and local health authority guidelines related to COVID-19 and regularly providing store team members with the latest safety guidance. Stores will be open Thanksgiving 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.; Christmas Eve 7 a.m.- 7 p.m.; Closed Christmas Day; New Year’s Eve 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.; and New Year’s Day 7 a.m.- 10 p.m. (regular hours).

Don’t Delay, Pre-order Today

Pre-orders are available online at sprouts.com/holiday through November 23, or by texting HOLIDAY to 50392. December pre-orders resume December 7 through December 21. Orders may be picked up until Thanksgiving Day at noon. Shoppers planning ahead can pre-order the following items:

A Variety of Quality Holiday Meats

Natural Turkey (no antibiotics, ever) – 12 lb. for $20.28, 18 lb. for $30.42

Free-range, Organic Turkey – 10 lb. for $29.99

USDA Choice Beef Rib Roast – 8 lb. for $79.92

Spiral-sliced Ham (no antibiotics, ever) – 8 lb. for $23.92

Uncured and Sugar-free, Spiral-sliced Ham (no antibiotics, ever) – 8 lb. for $31.92



“Shoppers are particularly interested in the quality of the meats they’re preparing for their families this year,” said Sprouts Chief Fresh Merchandising Officer Scott Neal. “Sprouts’ natural turkeys are raised with no antibiotics ever, and Sprouts’ organic turkeys are free-range and fed a certified-organic diet on family-run farms.”

Prepared Meals & Party Trays

Prepared meals ready to heat and serve are priced from $35.99 to $79.99 and include traditional trimmings and delicious seasonal sides, with main courses such as Roasted Boneless Turkey Breast for two, or party-sized portions that feed six to eight of a Natural Whole Turkey, USDA Choice Boneless Rib Roast or Spiral-sliced Ham, complete with seasonal sides and dinner rolls. For shoppers looking for a vegan option, Sprouts offers prepared 40 oz. Gardein Roast meal, which includes cornbread stuffing, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, and a Take & Bake Sourdough Loaf. Also available are artfully arranged and ready-to-serve party trays priced from $15.99 to $44.99.

Curbside Pickup and Delivery

Starting November 11, shoppers can place delivery and curbside pickup orders for holiday meats, prepared meals, and thousands of holiday ingredients at sprouts.com /order . Prepared meals can be ordered as a gift for friends and families from afar to pick up at their local Sprouts store. Thanksgiving Day delivery is available while supplies last. Customers may place orders using their Sprouts account and link their Instacart Express Membership.

Instagram Cooking Demo with Cat Cora

To celebrate the season, Sprouts is hosting an Instagram Live cooking demo with Celebrity “Iron Chef” Cat Cora on Tuesday, November 10 at 1 p.m. (PST). Cat will demonstrate how to make her Cornbread, Sausage and Apple Stuffing recipe available online now.

“Growing up in the South, we made all our family recipes from scratch using fresh and seasonal ingredients. This stuffing reminds me of the flavors of cooler seasons back home ... apples, sausage, cornbread,” said Cora. “I hope everyone can enjoy the goodness and love of this recipe during their holiday meals this year!”

For more inspiration on how to cook up holiday goodness at home, shoppers can visit sprouts.com/celebrate.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 350 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com .

