Jay Sekulow Live to Host Election Night Live Stream Event with Ric Grenell, Pam Bondi, Matt Schlapp and More
Jay Sekulow Live's two-hour live stream special event starts at 8:00pm CST. Tune in on the official website or Facebook page.WASHINGTON, DC, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Sekulow Live has announced plans for a two-hour live stream special event on election night — Tuesday, November 3 — starting at 8:00pm CST. Tune in on the official website or Facebook page.
In addition to live election coverage and analysis, hosts Jay Sekulow, Jordan Sekulow and Logan Sekulow will welcome special guests to include Ric Grenell, former Acting Director of National Intelligence; Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General; and Fox News contributor Matt Schlapp, who is Chairman of the American Conservative Union. More guests will be announced.
Jay Sekulow Live is a syndicated program providing cutting analysis of today's political and legal landscape with elected officials and conservative leaders. The show airs live M-F at Noon ET on over 1,000 stations plus Sirius/XM. The daily broadcast also streams live worldwide on Facebook.
Watch the election night live stream:
https://jaysekulowlive.org/
https://www.facebook.com/JaySekulow
ABOUT JAY SEKULOW: Jay Sekulow is Chief Counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), one of the most prestigious law firms in the country. He is an accomplished Supreme Court advocate, renowned expert on religious liberty, a #1 New York Times bestselling author, and a respected broadcaster. For more info., visit http://jaysekulow.com.
ABOUT JORDAN SEKULOW: Jordan Sekulow is the Executive Director of the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ). He is an attorney and cohost of Jay Sekulow Live!, and serves as a member of President Trump’s personal legal team. Jordan’s new book, TheNextRedWave.com, is available now. For more info., visit http://www.jordansekulow.com.
ABOUT LOGAN SEKULOW: Logan Sekulow is Director of Media for the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ), and the host of the Logan Sekulow ReProgram podcast. Logan is also the creator and Executive Producer of Bald Beagle, ACLJ’s new educational entertainment channel for kids. For more info., visit https://www.logansekulowreprogram.com.
