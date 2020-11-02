Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Daytime Lane Closures Scheduled for Route 4 this Week to Remove Stony Lane Bridge Lane Shift

As part of an ongoing bridge preservation project for the structurally deficient Stony Lane Bridge on Route 4 in North Kingstown, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will close one travel lane in each direction on Route 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for three consecutive days, Wednesday, November 4 through Friday, November 6. Also this week, RIDOT will remove the current lane shift at the bridge during the overnight hours on Thursday, November 5.

The bridge is located between Exit 3 (Route 102/Wickford) and Exit 5 (Route 2/South County Trail) where Route 4 passes over Stony Lane. Motorists should plan for delays and reduce their speed in the work zone.

RIDOT accelerated the removal of the lane shift, which originally was scheduled to be in place until December. Some lane closures on Stony Lane below the bridge may be needed as work on the bridge wraps up this fall.

The Stony Lane Bridge was built in 1988 and carries 61,000 vehicles per day. The work is part of a larger, $4.2 million, 11-bridge project in North Kingstown and East Greenwich that is scheduled to finish in fall 2021.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Repairs to the Stony Lane Bridge were made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

