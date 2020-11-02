Syneos Health to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization combining a CRO (Contract Research Organization) and a CCO (Contract Commercial Organization), today announced that management is scheduled to present at two upcoming investor conferences:



Credit Suisse Virtual Healthcare Conference: Chief Financial Officer Jason Meggs is scheduled to present on Monday, November 9, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Jefferies Virtual London Healthcare Conference: Chief Executive Officer Alistair Macdonald and Chief Financial Officer Jason Meggs are scheduled to present on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 11:25 a.m. EST/4:25 p.m. GMT.

A live webcast of each event, along with presentation materials and archived audio replays of each presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.syneoshealth.com.

