Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 2, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 2nd will include the following:

Tuesday, November 3rd at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster and Mrs. McMaster will vote, American Legion Post 6, 200 Pickens Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, November 3rd at 10:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette and David Evette will vote, Velocity Church, 1720 Reid School Road, Taylors, S.C.

Friday, November 6th at 9:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the Greenville Technical Charter Highschool Beam Raising Ceremony, Greenville Technical Charter High School, 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, November 6th at 10:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will participate in the Gateway’s Grand Opening Celebration, Gateway House, 423 Croft Street, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, November 6th at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at South Carolina’s 15th Annual Police Memorial Service, Law Enforcement Monument on the State House grounds near the Assembly Street side in front of the Dennis Building, Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, November 8th at 3:30 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak to the Upstate Veterans Alliance Upstate Salute, Fluor Field, 945 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 26, 2020, included:

Wednesday, October 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Economic development meeting.

11:15 AM: Policy meeting.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held an executive briefing with state officials regarding COVID-19.

6:15 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Thursday, October 29

1:30 PM: Meeting with local officials.

2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 753 V-Safe Program, Friendship Fire Department, 1938 Abercrombie Road, Honea Path, S.C.

3:15 PM: Call with a State Agency Official.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of Palmetto to Thomas A. Wilson, Anderson Institute of Technology, 315 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, S.C.

5:54 PM: Call with a local official.

Friday, October 30

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Economic development call.

11:00 AM: Meeting with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

12:20 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke to the 3rd Annual Black Elected Officials Virtual Summit.

1:15 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in the briefing with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and fellow governors.

2:30 PM: Media interview.