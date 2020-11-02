Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,898 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 2, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. –  Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 2nd will include the following:

Tuesday, November 3rd at 10:30 AM:  Gov. McMaster and Mrs. McMaster will vote, American Legion Post 6, 200 Pickens Street, Columbia, S.C. 

Tuesday, November 3rd at 10:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette and David Evette will vote, Velocity Church, 1720 Reid School Road, Taylors, S.C.

Friday, November 6th at 9:00 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will attend the Greenville Technical Charter Highschool Beam Raising Ceremony, Greenville Technical Charter High School, 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, November 6th at 10:30 AM: Lt. Governor Evette will participate in the Gateway’s Grand Opening Celebration, Gateway House, 423 Croft Street, Greenville, S.C.

Friday, November 6th at 6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will speak at South Carolina’s 15th Annual Police Memorial Service, Law Enforcement Monument on the State House grounds near the Assembly Street side in front of the Dennis Building, Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, November 8th at 3:30 PM: Lt. Governor Evette will speak to the Upstate Veterans Alliance Upstate Salute, Fluor Field, 945 S. Main Street, Greenville, S.C. 

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: October 26, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of October 26, 2020, included:

Wednesday, October 28

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM:  Economic development meeting.

11:15 AM:  Policy meeting.

12:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster held an executive briefing with state officials regarding COVID-19.

6:15 PM:  Call with a member of the South Carolina General Assembly.

Thursday, October 29

1:30 PM:  Meeting with local officials.  

2:30 PM:  Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 753 V-Safe Program, Friendship Fire Department, 1938 Abercrombie Road, Honea Path, S.C.

3:15 PM:  Call with a State Agency Official.

4:00 PM:  Gov. McMaster presented the Order of Palmetto to Thomas A. Wilson, Anderson Institute of Technology, 315 Pearman Dairy Road, Anderson, S.C.

5:54 PM:  Call with a local official.

Friday, October 30

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM:  Economic development call.

11:00 AM:  Meeting with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie.

11:45 AM:  Policy meeting.

12:20 PM:  Gov. McMaster spoke to the 3rd Annual Black Elected Officials Virtual Summit.

1:15 PM:  Gov. McMaster participated in the briefing with U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar and fellow governors.

2:30 PM:  Media interview.

 

You just read:

Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 2, 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.