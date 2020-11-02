'Mom Loves Work' New Personal Phone Support Service Launches in LA

You're Just 1 Phone Call Away from Loving Work We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com You're Just 1 Phone Call Away from Loving Work

Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' no-cost career mentoring service (since 2017) and now is offering a post COVID service to help LA moms.

Call to complain for good today...you're just one phone call away from loving work!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good