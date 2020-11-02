'Mom Loves Work' New Personal Phone Support Service Launches in LA
Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' no-cost career mentoring service (since 2017) and now is offering a post COVID service to help LA moms.
Call to complain for good today...you're just one phone call away from loving work!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund causes, and community services.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "'Mom Loves Work' serves LA moms who work full-time, part-time, or are in between jobs. Need to talk (or complain), and want someone to listen to you? Can't talk to HR, your boss, or significant other? You're just one phone call away from loving work."
How Moms Get Help
Live in LA
1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to set up a time to speak with Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos.
2. Phone support service is available Monday to Thursday (8 pm-10 pm) and all day (Saturday and Sunday).
4. Call to complain for good today...you're just one phone call away from loving work.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "What makes me uniquely qualified, and prepared to serve moms, I went to Grad School to be a therapist (have great listening skills), have been in the staffing industry for 20 years (keen insightful wisdom), and every day I work to make 'my mom proud!'"
About
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.
We generate recruiting proceeds to fund fun social projects that positively impact the community; SaveUSJobs.org, KidsGetPaidtoEat.com, and MomLovesWork.com
