Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,911 in the last 365 days.

'Mom Loves Work' New Personal Phone Support Service Launches in LA

You're Just 1 Phone Call Away from Loving Work

You're Just 1 Phone Call Away from Loving Work

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Do Good www.RecruitingforGood.com

You're Just 1 Phone Call Away from Loving Work

You're Just 1 Phone Call Away from Loving Work

Recruiting for Good has been sponsoring 'Our Moms Work,' no-cost career mentoring service (since 2017) and now is offering a post COVID service to help LA moms.

Call to complain for good today...you're just one phone call away from loving work!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency generating proceeds to help fund causes, and community services.

According to Recruiting for Good, Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "'Mom Loves Work' serves LA moms who work full-time, part-time, or are in between jobs. Need to talk (or complain), and want someone to listen to you? Can't talk to HR, your boss, or significant other? You're just one phone call away from loving work."

How Moms Get Help

Live in LA

1. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to set up a time to speak with Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos.

2. Phone support service is available Monday to Thursday (8 pm-10 pm) and all day (Saturday and Sunday).

4. Call to complain for good today...you're just one phone call away from loving work.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "What makes me uniquely qualified, and prepared to serve moms, I went to Grad School to be a therapist (have great listening skills), have been in the staffing industry for 20 years (keen insightful wisdom), and every day I work to make 'my mom proud!'"

About

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com.

We generate recruiting proceeds to fund fun social projects that positively impact the community; SaveUSJobs.org, KidsGetPaidtoEat.com, and MomLovesWork.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

'Mom Loves Work' New Personal Phone Support Service Launches in LA

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.