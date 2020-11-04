Digital Business Network to Provide SMEs with Free Access to Funding & Development Opportunities

Opportunity Network desktop platform view Opportunity Network CEO & Founder Brian Pallas

Opportunity Network launches new LITE membership and waives fees to support global SMEs and startups in accessing funding and growth opportunities amid COVID-19

With the launch of our LITE membership, Opportunity Network will provide global SMEs with connections to new partners, international investors, or service providers on one single platform.” — Brian Pallas, CEO & Founder of Opportunity Network

BARCELONA, SPAIN, November 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the global economic crisis puts a disproportionate strain on SMEs, Opportunity Network aims to provide support through access to global investors and development partnersAs the largest platform of its kind, Opportunity Network connects 30,000+ vetted CEOs/C-Level executives and investors in 130+ countries looking to close commercial, fundraising, investing, supply chain, and M&A deals online.Opportunity Network fees will be waived for SMEs and startups registering for a LITE membership-----Opportunity Network announces the launch of a new membership tier, LITE, designed to enable SMEs, startups, and growing businesses to access funding and growth opportunities from the networks 30,000+ global members.The platform will provide support to small and growing businesses that are suffering under the economic strain created by the global pandemic. SMEs currently represent 90% of global business interactions and 40% of the average countries annual GDP, making them an integral part of the national and global economy. With relief funding from governments and banks primarily channeled to larger corporations, SMEs are facing an estimated $5.2 Trillion in unmet financing need by the end of 2020.“The greatest limiting factor in business is opportunity,” shares Opportunity Network’s CEO & Founder Brian Pallas. “Through travel restrictions and economic fallout, COVID-19 has further raised the barriers on business opportunity, the impact of which is being disproportionately felt by small businesses. With the launch of our LITE membership, Opportunity Network can provide connections to new partners, international investors, or service providers on one single platform.”Having historically worked exclusively with high-net-worth individuals and established companies with revenues or liquid assets of $2.5 million or above, Opportunity Network will now extend the wealth of the network to SMEs through its new membership tier. Catering to small companies and startups with revenues over USD $250K to connect with counterparts around the world and put their deals in front of large investors and experienced partners.The digital platform works as a safe business environment where chief executives, decision makers, and investors connect to each other’s investment, partnership, or business opportunities. This functioning digital ecosystem creates a secure point of connection for business leaders anywhere in the world to access over USD $300B in deal-flow from companies in over 100 industries. For small businesses, it’s a one-step route to exponentially increasing their growth potential.A 1-year Premier membership is valued at USD $6,000. However, starting today, the new LITE membership will provide complimentary access for small businesses and growing companies, in an effort to limit any financial barriers to access.Quotes and stories from SME and startups already leveraging the platform:"Opportunity Network has connected us with international companies with which we have created real business partnerships. This online community is key to connecting companies through technology, and breaking down geographical barriers to growth." - Kevin Olsen, CCO at Margistics, based in Chile“For many years we relied on traditional business matchmaking tools like exhibition and fairs. However, we understand now more than ever the need for alternative digital tools. Thanks to Opportunity Network we have the chance to find partners around the world remotely and with lower expenses.“ - Olga Konovalova, Head of Marketing at Parus Electro, based in RussiaSuccess Stories:Ivan Mangone, General Manager of an Italian-based SME Progetti Medical Equipment, has relied on the platform to fill gaps in his supply chain, enabling him to get PPE and medical equipment to hospitals at the height of Italy’s lockdown. Read more Requiring fast capital, US-based investor and entrepreneur Joe Tagliente secured $300K for his robotics startup through the platform. Learn more About Opportunity NetworkOpportunity Network is a digital platform used by 30,000+ select CEOs/C-Level executives and investors from over 130 countries. Through the network, members share and connect with global business opportunities. The network boasts a total deal flow of USD 300 billion, distributed among 100+ industries.To ensure the reliability and quality of the deals, Opportunity Network works with trusted partners to vet all potential members. Current partnerships with leading financial institutions worldwide include UBS and Credit Suisse, the London Stock Exchange Group, Citizens Bank, CaixaBank, Intesa Sanpaolo, Alfa-Bank, ABN Amro, Eurobank, BBVA, as well as many others.

