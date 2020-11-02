11-02-2020 The West Virginia Lottery’s 35th Throwback Contest
- HOW TO ENTER: Find the West Virginia Lottery’s 35th Birthday Celebration Throwback Contest post on Facebook™ starting November 5th via weekly contests, which includes but is not limited to submitting memories, trivia, and pictures.
- ENTRIES: Players enter and agree to the rules by participating in a variety of contests via the West Virginia Lottery’s Facebook page beginning November 5th, 2020 and running through January 5th, 2021. The 35th Throwback contest allows participants to enter contest(s) weekly, which includes but is not limited to submitting memories, trivia, and pictures. Each contest week runs from Thursday until 12:00 PM noon EST for on Tuesdays. Only one entry per player is accepted each week for the 35th Throwback contest. Winners of any previous 35th Throwback Contest(s) listed below become ineligible for future Throwback contests.
|Contest
|Weekly Entry Deadline Date
|Throwback #1
|November 10, 2020
|Throwback #2
|November 17th, 2020
|Throwback #3
|November 24th, 2020
|Throwback #4
|December 1st, 2020
|Throwback #5
|December 8th, 2020
|Throwback #6
|December 15th, 2020
|Throwback #7
|December 22nd, 2020
|Throwback #8
|December 29th, 2020
|Throwback #9
|January 5th, 2021
- PRIZES: One (1) winner and one (1) alternate will be selected each week from all contestants listed above and one (1) prize pack with fifty (50) Winning Tickets be awarded. An individual may not be selected more than once during the entire nine (9) Throwback contests. The winners will be announced live on Thursday of the start of each new weekly contest, via the WV Lottery’s Lottery Talk show on Facebook Live.
- All qualifying contestants will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player.
- ENTRY DEADLINES & DRAW DATES: The deadline to enter is Tuesday at 12:00 PM noon EST for all Throwback contests. Each weekly contest(s) entries will be entered into a computer software drawing system and a random selection will take place on Wednesday following the entry deadline, and will be announced each Thursday during Lottery Talk via Facebook™ live. See chart below for complete list of dates for contest:
|Contest
|Entry Date Thursday
|Entry Deadline 12:00 PM EST Tuesday
|Draw Date Wednesday
|Winners Annouced Via Facebook Live
|Throwback #1
|November 5, 2020
|November 10, 2020
|November 11, 2020
|November 112, 2020
|Throwback #2
|November 12th, 2020
|November 17th, 2020
|November 18th, 2020
|November 19th, 2020
|Throwback #3
|November 19th, 2020
|November 24th, 2020
|November 25th, 2020
|November 25h, 2020
|Throwback #4
|November 26th, 2020
|December 1st, 2020
|December 2nd, 2020
|December 3rd, 2020
|Throwback #5
|December 3rd, 2020
|December 8th, 2020
|December 9th, 2020
|December 10th, 2020
|Throwback #6
|December 10h, 2020
|December 15th, 2020
|December 16th, 2020
|December 17h, 2020
|Throwback #7
|December 17th, 2020
|December 22nd, 2020
|December 23rd, 2020
|December 23rd, 2020
|Throwback #8
|December 24h, 2020
|December 29th, 2020
|December 30h, 2020
|December 31st, 2020
|Throwback #9
|December 31st, 2021
|January 5th, 2021
|January 6th, 2021
|January 7th, 2021
- PRIZE FULFILLMENT: The one (1) winner will be contacted via private messaging on their Facebook™ account that was used to enter the contest. Winners have until 9:00 AM the following day to respond or the next alternate will be contacted and original winner will be voided. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect.
- ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate.
- GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry.
- PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting any personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a physical mailing address. P.O. boxes will not be accepted.
- SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302. This event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner.
- No purchase necessary to enter or to win. By submitting an entry, entrant agrees to the rules set forth in this document, West Virginia Lottery Rules, and West Virginia State and Federal Law. Void where prohibited.
IN CONSIDERATION OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROMOTION OR EVENT, I AGREE AS FOLLOWS:
- I give and grant for an unlimited period of time to the West Virginia Lottery, its affiliated companies, vendors, successors and assigns, (collectively, West Virginia Lottery) [the right to film, videotape, photograph, record, exhibit, publish, post, edit, and otherwise use and reuse my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait, image, appearance, and likeness], in whole or in part and in original or modified form and motion, alone or in conjunction with other photographs, artwork, text, film or videotape, in all media and types of advertising or commercial promotion and in any lawful manner in
West Virginia Lottery’s sole discretion, without geographic limit. I understand and agree that I will not receive any compensation as a result of any use of my name or likeness as described herein, and the West Virginia Lottery has no obligation to make use of any of the rights set forth herein.
- I agree that all photographs, other images and recordings of me used and taken by the West Virginia
Lottery are owned by it and may be used in conjunction with advertisements or commercial promotions; and I further agree that the West Virginia Lottery has the exclusive right to use such commercial promotions in whatever way it wishes, and the West Virginia Lottery may copyright material or make derivative work containing the same. If I should receive any recording, print, negative or other copy thereof, I will not authorize its used by anyone else, and I waive any right of privacy or publicity that I may otherwise have with regard to any commercial promotion by the West Virginia Lottery and any derivative work of any such commercial promotion. I agree that no advertisement or other material need be submitted to me for approval, and the West Virginia Lottery will be without liability to me for any distortion or illusionary effect resulting from the publication or used of my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait or likeness.
- I forever release and discharge the West Virginia Lottery from any and all liability, claims, actions, and demands arising out of or in connection with the above-referenced promotional event and/or the use or reuse of my appearance, likeness, first name, last name initial, voice, including without limitation, any and all claims based on defamation, invasion of privacy or libel.