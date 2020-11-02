11-02-2020 The West Virginia Lottery’s 35th Throwback Contest

The West Virginia Lottery’s 35th Throwback Contest

HOW TO ENTER: Find the West Virginia Lottery’s 35th Birthday Celebration Throwback Contest post on Facebook™ starting November 5th via weekly contests, which includes but is not limited to submitting memories, trivia, and pictures. ENTRIES: Players enter and agree to the rules by participating in a variety of contests via the West Virginia Lottery’s Facebook page beginning November 5th, 2020 and running through January 5th, 2021. The 35th Throwback contest allows participants to enter contest(s) weekly, which includes but is not limited to submitting memories, trivia, and pictures. Each contest week runs from Thursday until 12:00 PM noon EST for on Tuesdays. Only one entry per player is accepted each week for the 35th Throwback contest. Winners of any previous 35th Throwback Contest(s) listed below become ineligible for future Throwback contests.

Contest Weekly Entry Deadline Date Throwback #1 November 10, 2020 Throwback #2 November 17th, 2020 Throwback #3 November 24th, 2020 Throwback #4 December 1st, 2020 Throwback #5 December 8th, 2020 Throwback #6 December 15th, 2020 Throwback #7 December 22nd, 2020 Throwback #8 December 29th, 2020 Throwback #9 January 5th, 2021

PRIZES: One (1) winner and one (1) alternate will be selected each week from all contestants listed above and one (1) prize pack with fifty (50) Winning Tickets be awarded. An individual may not be selected more than once during the entire nine (9) Throwback contests. The winners will be announced live on Thursday of the start of each new weekly contest, via the WV Lottery’s Lottery Talk show on Facebook Live. All qualifying contestants will be considered entries and constitute the individual’s acceptance of the rules. The West Virginia Lottery reserves the right to disqualify any entry deemed offensive or inappropriate, or adjust the rules for any unforeseen circumstances that may occur. Notification of disqualification shall not be provided to the player. ENTRY DEADLINES & DRAW DATES: The deadline to enter is Tuesday at 12:00 PM noon EST for all Throwback contests. Each weekly contest(s) entries will be entered into a computer software drawing system and a random selection will take place on Wednesday following the entry deadline, and will be announced each Thursday during Lottery Talk via Facebook™ live. See chart below for complete list of dates for contest:

Contest Entry Date Thursday Entry Deadline 12:00 PM EST Tuesday Draw Date Wednesday Winners Annouced Via Facebook Live Throwback #1 November 5, 2020 November 10, 2020 November 11, 2020 November 112, 2020 Throwback #2 November 12th, 2020 November 17th, 2020 November 18th, 2020 November 19th, 2020 Throwback #3 November 19th, 2020 November 24th, 2020 November 25th, 2020 November 25h, 2020 Throwback #4 November 26th, 2020 December 1st, 2020 December 2nd, 2020 December 3rd, 2020 Throwback #5 December 3rd, 2020 December 8th, 2020 December 9th, 2020 December 10th, 2020 Throwback #6 December 10h, 2020 December 15th, 2020 December 16th, 2020 December 17h, 2020 Throwback #7 December 17th, 2020 December 22nd, 2020 December 23rd, 2020 December 23rd, 2020 Throwback #8 December 24h, 2020 December 29th, 2020 December 30h, 2020 December 31st, 2020 Throwback #9 December 31st, 2021 January 5th, 2021 January 6th, 2021 January 7th, 2021

PRIZE FULFILLMENT: The one (1) winner will be contacted via private messaging on their Facebook™ account that was used to enter the contest. Winners have until 9:00 AM the following day to respond or the next alternate will be contacted and original winner will be voided. Please remember that the Lottery will never contact you and ask for money to fulfill a prize. If you are unsure of any emails, direct messages, or phone calls, please call the West Virginia Lottery at 800-WVA-CASH for verification of any call you might suspect. ELIGIBILITY: This contest is open to all persons who are 18 years of age or older and a resident of West Virginia. Employees of the West Virginia Lottery and immediate family members of all such employees, and other restricted persons are not eligible to participate. GENERAL RELEASE: By entering the giveaway, each person releases the West Virginia Lottery and each of its employees or representatives from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with this giveaway or with the acceptance, possession, or use of any prize. The West Virginia Lottery is not responsible for any electronic or computer failure that impacts an individual’s attempt at entry. PRIVACY: The West Virginia Lottery is committed to maintaining your trust by protecting any personal information that is collected. The West Virginia Lottery will not share, sell or reproduce personal information to any third party organization. Any and all contact in relationship to this entry process will be in the form of prize notification directly from the West Virginia Lottery. Winner will be required to provide full name, date of birth, and a physical mailing address. P.O. boxes will not be accepted. SPONSOR/ADMINISTRATOR: The sponsor and administrator of the event is The West Virginia Lottery, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302. This event giveaway is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook™. You understand that you are providing your information to the West Virginia Lottery and not to Facebook™. The information that you provide will only be used in the event you are selected as a winner. No purchase necessary to enter or to win. By submitting an entry, entrant agrees to the rules set forth in this document, West Virginia Lottery Rules, and West Virginia State and Federal Law. Void where prohibited.

IN CONSIDERATION OF THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ABOVE-REFERENCED PROMOTION OR EVENT, I AGREE AS FOLLOWS:

I give and grant for an unlimited period of time to the West Virginia Lottery, its affiliated companies, vendors, successors and assigns, (collectively, West Virginia Lottery) [the right to film, videotape, photograph, record, exhibit, publish, post, edit, and otherwise use and reuse my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait, image, appearance, and likeness], in whole or in part and in original or modified form and motion, alone or in conjunction with other photographs, artwork, text, film or videotape, in all media and types of advertising or commercial promotion and in any lawful manner in

West Virginia Lottery’s sole discretion, without geographic limit. I understand and agree that I will not receive any compensation as a result of any use of my name or likeness as described herein, and the West Virginia Lottery has no obligation to make use of any of the rights set forth herein.

I agree that all photographs, other images and recordings of me used and taken by the West Virginia

Lottery are owned by it and may be used in conjunction with advertisements or commercial promotions; and I further agree that the West Virginia Lottery has the exclusive right to use such commercial promotions in whatever way it wishes, and the West Virginia Lottery may copyright material or make derivative work containing the same. If I should receive any recording, print, negative or other copy thereof, I will not authorize its used by anyone else, and I waive any right of privacy or publicity that I may otherwise have with regard to any commercial promotion by the West Virginia Lottery and any derivative work of any such commercial promotion. I agree that no advertisement or other material need be submitted to me for approval, and the West Virginia Lottery will be without liability to me for any distortion or illusionary effect resulting from the publication or used of my first name, last name initial, voice, picture, portrait or likeness.