ProVen Reviews – NutraVesta Supplement Proves Real Weight Loss?

Who Made ProVen?

ProVen was made by a company named NutraVesta, which is not a known manufacturer. We can say that in order to trust the product, we must first know about the manufacturer. However, I’ve done countless research about this product and found nothing about the company, which says something about credibility.

Heck, the only thing I could imply is that this product is made in the USA since they manufacture ProVen on a US FDA-approved manufacturing plant, so we have a few things going about the company. However, this does not mean that the company is a scam. It is the very reason why we will tackle the product in this genuine ProVen review so that you will know the ins and outs of ProVen as much as I do.

Why is There ProVen?

Nobody is sure where this dietary supplement started. There is a video on ProVen’s official website, but that is pretty much it. There is even nobody who vouched for the product. It is just a man who had an obese wife after three years of marriage. His wife lost all self-esteem and felt afraid to do many things. Suddenly, his wife had a heart attack, and this husband went ahead to look for something to aid his wife’s problem. He then came about a “secret,” which unlocked the potential of increased metabolism through several natural ingredients, which allegedly boosted the process as a whole. While most of these ingredients were detoxifiers, there is just a little bit of discrepancy in the weight loss part. Let us check out the ingredients and tackle them one by one to see what their individual uses is to the human body.

ProVen Ingredients

I will cut the chase. ProVen’s ingredients are numerous and healthy. They range from herbs to vitamins. ProVen, as many have known now, is made up of a mix of detoxifiers that indirectly tackles the issue of weight loss. This dietary supplement goes on the logic that the better your body is equipped against the toxic elements, the easier it is to tackle obesity as a whole since your body reverts to its past, glorious state.

With that said, here are ProVen’s ingredients in their most unbiased forms of definition and explanation:

Bioflavonoids– these are the partners of the crime of Vitamin C. They are best friends and quite inseparable. What this substance does is that it enhances the potency of Vitamin C. As you may have guessed, there is also Vitamin C in ProVen. Bioflavonoids reduce the risk of heart disease, cancer exposure, and anti-aging effects. Furthermore, it can strengthen our immune system and improve our cardiovascular health as a whole. It also decreases cholesterol and improves liver function. Overall, bioflavonoids are great enhancers and best friends for Vitamin C.

Vitamin C – we have already discussed its partner, so let us move on to Vitamin C. Besides strengthening the immune system, Vitamin C is also a powerful antioxidant, which means it is a detoxifier. It is necessary to develop and repair body tissues and essentially maintain the bones, teeth, and cartilage of our bones.

Vitamin E – this vitamin is known to keep the skin healthy and glowing. It helps in skin rejuvenation and keeps it protected by strengthening the skin cells. It is also a powerful antioxidant that fights off infection. It also has notable uses for eyesight protection.

Green Tea Extract: This ingredient can promote weight loss, lowered blood sugar, stronger immunity, and better stamina. It can also improve brain health and keep your skin and liver healthy. Overall, this substance is heavily great for active people who want to boost their weight loss programs. Just a quick note, taking green tea extract does not mean you will lose weight at once. It still requires exercise and a healthy diet, with a dash of constant intake of this modifier extract.

Beta-Glucan – this is a contradiction to ProVen’s ingredients, but not quite. It is a sugar molecule that helps lower blood cholesterol, blood sugar and boosts the immune system. Many of us have the impression that increased sugar intake can lead to increased body fat mass, but we need sugars in our daily lives, and there are a couple of healthy ones such as this molecule.

Turmeric – one of the most effective anti-inflammatory substances in the market, turmeric can help skin conditions and promote proper brain health. It is also a highly effective antioxidant and can reduce the susceptibility of one person to cancer.

Essiac Tea Complex – while there is no research confirming this particular tea's effects, it has been assumed to kill cancer cells, boost immunity, and act as a high form of antioxidant for the body. In short, it is a substance that acts to protect the body from further intrusions of sickness in general. Being a tea complex, it is made out of Indian rhubarb, slippery elm, burdock root, and sheep sorrel.

Mushroom Complex: ProVen also has mushroomed in its roster. No, not those psychedelic ones, but the good, healthy, and beneficial mushrooms for everyone! Made out of Shitake, Reishi, and Maitake Mushrooms, this mixture of mushrooms can promote weight loss, lower blood cholesterol, boost your immune system, and even improve your overall mood. Again, these are not the “happy mushrooms.”

Arabinogalactan – this substance is used to treat liver cancer, provide dietary fiber, lower blood cholesterol, and boost the immune system as a whole. It acts like a sweetener, stabilizer, or binder in certain food products. Its full name is Larch Arabinogalactan and is usually taken in powder form.

Cat’s Claw – no, these are not made out of powdered cat’s claws. That is just sick. Cat’s Claw is a herb that helps people boost their immune system overall. It is said to treat viral infections, brain disorders, arthritis, ulcers, GI tract parasites, and more. It is a magic herb that mostly does its wonders in the immune or digestive system, and this is without bias. Research backs this up.

Garlic – this daily ingredient in our kitchen actually boosts our immune system, lowers our blood cholesterol, and decreases our heart disease risk. It is highly nutritious and contains medicinal properties, which make us feel better. It is recommended to take one every day since it is beneficial to the human body.

Panax Ginseng – other than being a stimulant for sex drive (it is a slightly effective ED medication for men), can improve quality of life and fatigue problems and insomnia and depression. It is a highly potent herb that can reduce cholesterol levels in the body.

Lycopene – this powerful antioxidant is usually found in our very own tomatoes. It has many benefits, including improved heart health, lowered blood cholesterol, and strengthen our immune system overall.

Selenium – this is also a potent antioxidant in its own right. For one, it has brain improving properties, which are essential for proper brain development. It also boosts your immune system and helps protect against certain types of cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses.

Those are the ingredients found in one ProVen supplement bottle. Essentially, ProVen is made out of a wide array of antioxidants that help boost your immune system. Being an honest ProVen review, we can say that this dietary supplement is not exactly a weight loss supplement but an antioxidant supplement that helps boost the immune system and restore normal function throughout the body using cardiovascular enhancements. The only sketchy ingredient on this list is the Essiac Tea Complex, which, by all means, has no research completely backing it up. These are still assumptions, but being a mixture of reputable herbs can also mean it is credible, albeit not that potent, as usual.

As we can see, the most glaring detail about ProVen is that it is mainly a mixture of herbs and vitamins. While this is great, this is typical of dietary supplements found elsewhere, and it can be said that their effects are essentially the same with just minor changes to target a broader range of customers.

With that said, let us check out the side effects of the ingredients of ProVen.

ProVen Ingredients Side Effects

The side effects of the ingredients of ProVen are almost non-existent thanks to its high organic and natural composition of herbs and vitamins. However, when exceeding this dietary supplement's usual dosage, side effects can become evident without proper intake regulation. The average dosage of ProVen is one to two capsules a day.

Some of the most notable side effects of ProVen include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, heartburn, abdominal cramps, headache, insomnia, blurred vision, dizziness, leg aches, itching skin, nervousness, skin problems, fatigue, rash, bruising, and bleeding. I mentioned the side effects of their most vital ingredients: Vitamin C, E, and bioflavonoids.

Meanwhile, expected side effects that you can get from the herbs are constipation, back pain, unstable blood pressure, excessive urination, fever, flushing, nausea, increased anxiety, insomnia, heartburn, reduced iron absorption, muscle weakness, lack of coordination, dilated pupils, bloating, flatulence, breast pain, skin discoloration, muscle tenderness, tremor, blood clotting problems, and irritability.

While these side effects sound bad on paper, please take note that these symptoms only come out when you overdose with ProVen. As mentioned, the recommended dosage of this dietary supplement is only one to two capsules a day. Ingesting two capsules a day seems like a stretch, but it is the upper limit to detoxify your body. Having three or more each day can spell disaster. Drinking more capsules than usual does not mean that the weight loss process would be sped up, so it is essential to adhere to this particular supplement's safety protocols.

How Does ProVen Work?

ProVen works by detoxifying the body, thus encouraging it to undergo the natural process of rejuvenation. By that, we mean overall body rejuvenation, not just weight loss in general. The recommended dosage for the product stands at one to two capsules a day. One capsule if you are taking the product for detoxification purposes. Two if you want to have proper weight loss.

Each bottle of ProVen consists of 60 capsules, so that means you either have a one or two-month supply of antioxidant-fueled dietary supplements at hand, all by your choices. This type of flexibility is commendable because it means that people have the freedom to do whatever they want with the product. ProVen works by the next steps. It detoxifies and helps metabolism speed up. That is just how it is.

How Long Does it Take for ProVen to Work?

According to the ProVen official website, it is said that the dietary supplement works as soon as you take it. They say that people who have taken one bottle lost 1-10 pounds, while people who took three bottles lost 11-30 pounds. Lastly, people who have taken six bottles or more lost more than 30 pounds in the process.

These claims are dubious at best, but that is all following the ProVen website’s research. Still, as with all dietary supplements, the effects will vary from person to person. It is essential to keep in mind that not everyone will have the same effect, so it is with great care that people do not get disappointed if the product will not work for them. Again, as explained earlier, the product is mostly a detoxifier, and weight loss is just its positive side effect.

ProVen Costs

ProVen is only sold on the ProVen official website. A bottle costs typically $67. You get 60 capsules in one bottle, which roughly puts each capsule at above a dollar each. Shipping is waived for customers in the United States, but there is a shipping fee that corresponds with their item bought for international consumers.

However, if $67 sounds too pricey for you, there are two more affordable packages available. One is a three-bottle package aptly named the popular package. It costs $171, which puts each bottle at only $57 each. Furthermore, if you want the best bang for your buck, you can get the best value package, which contains six bottles with a discounted price of $47 per bottle. This means that you only have to buy six bottles for the price of $282. Isn’t that amazing?

Overall ProVen Review

ProVen is not precisely the weight-loss dietary supplement that everybody is looking for. Judging from the ingredients, it works more as an antioxidant of sorts. If you want a better immune system and healthier cardiovascular health, then you should certainly try this product out. There is a product return policy in place, but I doubt there would be a fast transaction if that happens.

Again, what puts ProVen in the challenging spot is that the owner and the company have not built credibility yet. Sure others loved the product, but you will also find articles that say this product is a scam if you search the internet. Moreover, this product is not a weight loss supplement at best. Maybe this is why it is called a scam by others, but if we look at it from the antioxidant side, it is highly effective as a supplement. If only the marketing team of ProVen would be tapped to change their approach for this product.

Indeed, ProVen has proven that dietary supplements can weather out the storm. Even though there are multiple shortcomings on its credibility, the all-natural ingredients make up for better health benefits instead of weight loss benefits.

If you want, I’m not stopping you from trying it out, but please do not overdose on this product.

Two capsules a day maximum is enough. The side effects are too many, and it is not worth your time going to the hospital to explain that you took too much ProVen because you want to lose weight. Be smart about your choices and research everything before buying. It may save your life.

