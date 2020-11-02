Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Viper Energy Partners LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- MIDLAND, Texas, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) (“Viper” or the “Company”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS

  • Q3 2020 consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $16.2 million; adjusted net income (as defined and reconciled below) of $7.1 million
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (as defined and reconciled below) of $40.4 million and cash available for distribution to Viper’s common limited partner units (as reconciled below) of $13.9 million
  • Previously announced Q3 2020 average production of 15,829 bo/d (26,409 boe/d), an increase of 10% from Q2 2020 average daily oil production and 16% year over year
  • Q3 2020 cash distribution of $0.10 per common unit, representing approximately 50% of cash available for distribution; $0.21 per unit of cash available for distribution implies a 12.0% annualized distributable cash flow yield based on the October 30, 2020 unit closing price of $7.01
  • Ended the third quarter with net debt of $599.1 million; total debt down $67.1 million since March 31, 2020, or a 10% reduction over the past six months
  • 108 total gross (4.7 net 100% royalty interest) horizontal wells turned to production on Viper’s acreage during Q3 2020 with an average lateral length of 10,022 feet
  • Initiating average daily production guidance for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021 of 15,250 to 16,250 bo/d (25,500 to 27,000 boe/d)
  • Narrowing full year 2020 average production guidance to 15,750 to 16,000 bo/d (26,000 to 26,500 boe/d)
  • As of October 14, 2020, there were approximately 486 gross horizontal wells in the process of active development on Viper’s acreage, in which Viper expects to own an average 1.4% net royalty interest (6.6 net 100% royalty interest wells)
  • Approximately 431 gross (11.2 net 100% royalty interest) line-of-sight wells that are not currently in the process of active development, but for which Viper has visibility to the potential of future development in coming quarters, based on Diamondback’s current completion schedule and third party operators’ permits
  • Q2 2020 and Q3 2020 distributions reasonably estimated to not constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes; instead should generally constitute non-taxable reductions to the tax basis

“Viper’s 10% increase in oil production during the third quarter of 2020 was driven primarily by 38 of Diamondback’s 41 completions in the quarter having a roughly 10% average royalty interest net to Viper, as third-party activity remained minimal, again showcasing the differentiated relationship between Diamondback and Viper.  With production already within the high end of our previously guided range, we are confident we will exit 2020 with a strong production rate, positioning Viper well to deliver robust free cash flow in 2021,” stated Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer of Viper’s General Partner.

Mr. Stice continued, “The advantaged nature of the royalty business model with no required capital expenditures and only minimal operating expenditures, further enhanced by Viper’s best-in-class cost structure, has been highlighted during this severe industry downturn as Viper has been able to reduce total debt by 10% in just the past six months.  As a direct result of this, and because of our confidence in the expected free cash flow to be generated in our forward outlook, the Board has elected to increase our distribution for the third quarter to 50% of our total cash available for distribution, up from 25% previously.  With a currently anticipated forward free cash flow yield of greater than 15%, due primarily to Diamondback’s expected development plan and benefiting from punitive hedges rolling off in 2021, we look forward to continuing to increase our return of capital to unitholders over the coming quarters.”

FINANCIAL UPDATE

Viper’s third quarter 2020 average unhedged realized prices were $36.80 per barrel of oil, $1.07 per Mcf of natural gas and $12.44 per barrel of natural gas liquids, resulting in a total equivalent realized price of $25.76/boe.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company recorded total operating income of $62.9 million and consolidated net income (including non-controlling interest) of $16.2 million.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company had a cash balance of $7.4 million and $453.5 million available under its revolving credit facility. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased $6.0 million of the outstanding principal of its 5.375% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes) at a 1.5% discount to par value.  Additionally, during the third quarter, Viper repaid $27.0 million in outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility, resulting in total debt reduction of $33.0 million.  Since the end of the first quarter of 2020, Viper has now reduced total debt by $67.1 million, or a 10% reduction over this time period.

In connection with its Fall redetermination, expected to close in November 2020, Viper’s lead bank has recommended maintaining the borrowing base at $580.0 million.  As a result, Viper is expected to maintain its elected commitment at $580.0 million.

THIRD QUARTER 2020 CASH DISTRIBUTION

The Board of Directors of Viper’s General Partner declared a cash distribution for the three months ended September 30, 2020 of $0.10 per common unit.  The distribution is payable on November 19, 2020 to eligible common unitholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2020.  This distribution represents approximately 50% of total cash available for distribution.

On August 20, 2020, Viper made a cash distribution to its unitholders and subsequently has reasonably estimated that such distribution, as well as the distribution payable on November 19, 2020, should not constitute dividends for U.S. federal income tax purposes.  Rather, these distributions should generally constitute non-taxable reductions to the tax basis of each distribution recipient’s ownership interest in Viper.  The Form 8937 containing additional information may be found on www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.

OPERATIONS AND ACQUISITIONS UPDATE

During the third quarter 2020, there was a resumption of completion activity on our mineral and royalty acreage as commodity prices improved from historic lows witnessed during the second quarter of 2020.  As a result, during the third quarter, Viper estimates that 108 gross (4.7 net 100% royalty interest) horizontal wells with an average royalty interest of 4.3% were turned to production on its existing acreage position with an average lateral length of 10,022 feet. Of these 108 gross wells, Diamondback is the operator of 38 with an average royalty interest of 9.9%, and the remaining 70 gross wells, with an average royalty interest of 1.3%, are operated by third parties.

During the third quarter of 2020, Viper did not complete any acquisitions.  However, during the third quarter, the Company sold 18 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin for an aggregate of approximately $2.1 million, subject to post-closing adjustments.  As a result of the divestitures, Viper’s footprint of mineral and royalty interests as of September 30, 2020 was 24,696 net royalty acres.

The following table summarizes Viper’s gross well information as of October 14, 2020:

  As of October 14, 2020
  Diamondback
Operated		   Third
Party
Operated		   Total
Horizontal wells turned to production:          
Gross wells 38   70   108
Net 100% royalty interest wells 3.8   0.9   4.7
Average percent net royalty interest 9.9%   1.3%   4.3%
           
Horizontal producing well count:          
Gross wells 1,121   3,427   4,548
Net 100% royalty interest wells 88.2   52.6   140.8
Average percent net royalty interest 7.9%   1.5%   3.1%
           
Horizontal active development well count:          
Gross wells 71   415   486
Net 100% royalty interest wells 3.5   3.1   6.6
Average percent net royalty interest 5.0%   0.7%   1.4%
           
Line of sight wells:          
Gross wells 110   321   431
Net 100% royalty interest wells 7.4   3.9   11.2
Average percent net royalty interest 6.7%   1.2%   2.6%
           

Despite the continued depressed commodity price environment, there continues to be active development across Viper’s asset base, however, near-term activity is expected to be driven primarily by Diamondback operations. The 486 gross wells currently in the process of active development are those wells that have been spud and are expected to be turned to production within approximately the next six to eight months. The 431 line-of-sight wells are those that are not currently in the process of active development, but for which Viper has reason to believe that they will be turned to production within approximately the next 15 to 18 months. The expected timing of these line-of-sight wells is based primarily on permitting by third party operators or Diamondback’s current expected completion schedule. Existing permits or active development of our royalty acreage does not ensure that those wells will be turned to production given the current depressed oil prices.

GUIDANCE UPDATE

Below is Viper’s revised guidance for the full year 2020, as well as average production guidance for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.

   
  Viper Energy Partners
   
Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 Net Production - MBo/d 15.25 - 16.25
Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 Net Production - MBoe/d 25.50 - 27.00
Full Year 2020 Net Production - MBo/d 15.75 - 16.00
Full Year 2020 Net Production - MBoe/d 26.00 - 26.50
   
Unit costs ($/boe)  
Depletion $9.50 - $11.00
Cash G&A $0.60 - $0.80
Non-Cash Unit-Based Compensation $0.10 - $0.25
Interest Expense(1) $3.25 - $3.50
   
Production and Ad Valorem Taxes (% of Revenue)(2) 7% - 8%

(1) Assumes actual interest expense through Q3 2020 plus expected interest expense for Q4 2020 assuming $480mm in principal of Sr. Notes and $125mm drawn on the revolver.
(2) Includes production taxes of 4.6% for crude oil and 7.5% for natural gas and NGLs and ad valorem taxes.

CONFERENCE CALL

Viper will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. CT.  Participants should call (844) 400-1537 (United States/Canada) or (703) 326-5198 (International) and use the confirmation code 3361815. A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 through Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. CT.  To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 3361815.  A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.viperenergy.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.  A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Viper Energy Partners LP

Viper is a limited partnership formed by Diamondback to own, acquire and exploit oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil-weighted basins, primarily the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford Shale. For more information, please visit www.viperenergy.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.  All statements, other than historical facts, that address activities that Viper assumes, plans, expects, believes, intends or anticipates (and other similar expressions) will, should or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs, based on currently available information, as to the outcome and timing of future events, including specifically the statements regarding the current adverse industry and macroeconomic conditions, depressed commodity prices, production levels on properties in which Viper has mineral and royalty interests, any potential regulatory action that may impose production limits on Viper’s royalty acreage, the acquisitions or dispositions, Diamondback’s plans for the acreage discussed above, development activity by other operators, Viper’s cash distribution policy and the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the results to differ materially from those expected by the management of Viper.  Information concerning these risks and other factors can be found in Viper’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K, which can be obtained free of charge on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s web site at http://www.sec.gov. Viper undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

 
Viper Energy Partners LP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited, in thousands, except unit amounts)
       
  September 30,   December 31,
  2020   2019
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,374     $ 3,602  
Royalty income receivable (net of allowance for credit losses) 32,108     58,089  
Royalty income receivable—related party 14,911     10,576  
Other current assets 371     397  
Total current assets 54,764     72,664  
Property:      
Oil and natural gas interests, full cost method of accounting ($1,452,248 and $1,551,767 excluded from depletion at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 2,930,869     2,868,459  
Land 5,688     5,688  
Accumulated depletion and impairment (398,678 )   (326,474 )
Property, net 2,537,879     2,547,673  
Deferred tax asset (net of allowance)     142,466  
Other assets 8,057     22,823  
Total assets $ 2,600,700     $ 2,785,626  
Liabilities and Unitholders’ Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 95     $  
Accounts payable—related party     150  
Accrued liabilities 20,831     13,282  
Derivative instruments 23,263      
Total current liabilities 44,189     13,432  
Long-term debt, net 597,880     586,774  
Derivative instruments 5,487      
Total liabilities 647,556     600,206  
Commitments and contingencies      
Unitholders’ equity:      
General partner 829     889  
Common units (67,850,632 units issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 67,805,707 units issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019) 725,625     929,116  
Class B units (90,709,946 units issued and outstanding September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019) 1,055     1,130  
Total Viper Energy Partners LP unitholders’ equity 727,509     931,135  
Non-controlling interest 1,225,635     1,254,285  
Total equity 1,953,144     2,185,420  
Total liabilities and unitholders’ equity $ 2,600,700     $ 2,785,626  
               


 
Viper Energy Partners LP
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
           
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020 2019   2020 2019
Operating income:          
Royalty income $ 62,584     $ 71,080     $ 171,857     $ 201,950  
Lease bonus income 40     698     1,685     3,607  
Other operating income 318     10     761     15  
Total operating income 62,942     71,788     174,303     205,572  
Costs and expenses:          
Production and ad valorem taxes 5,049     4,731     14,306     12,812  
Depletion 24,780     18,697     72,204     51,408  
General and administrative expenses 1,811     1,805     6,160     5,223  
Total costs and expenses 31,640     25,233     92,670     69,443  
Income from operations 31,302     46,555     81,633     136,129  
Other income (expense):          
Interest expense, net (8,238 )   (3,827 )   (24,870 )   (11,089 )
Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net (5,084 )       (47,469 )    
Gain (loss) on revaluation of investment (1,984 )   336     (8,661 )   3,978  
Other income, net 188     553     1,111     1,756  
Total other expense, net (15,118 )   (2,938 )   (79,889 )   (5,355 )
Income (loss) before income taxes 16,184     43,617     1,744     130,774  
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     (7,480 )   142,466     (41,908 )
Net income (loss) 16,184     51,097     (140,722 )   172,682  
Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 16,948     43,151     23,963     128,692  
Net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP $ (764 )   $ 7,946     $ (164,685 )   $ 43,990  
           
Net income (loss) attributable to common limited partner units:          
Basic $ (0.01 )   $ 0.13     $ (2.43 )   $ 0.73  
Diluted $ (0.01 )   $ 0.13     $ (2.43 )   $ 0.73  
Weighted average number of common limited partner units outstanding:          
Basic 67,847     62,645     67,832     60,267  
Diluted 67,847     62,678     67,832     60,296  
                       


 
Viper Energy Partners LP
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited, in thousands)
               
  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Cash flows from operating activities:              
Net income (loss) $ 16,184     $ 51,097     $ (140,722 )   $ 172,682  
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     (7,541 )   142,466     (42,077 )
Depletion 24,780     18,697     72,204     51,408  
(Gain) loss on derivative instruments, net 5,084         47,469      
Net cash payments on derivatives (16,164 )       (18,718 )    
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 20         6      
(Gain) loss on revaluation of investment 1,984     (336 )   8,661     (3,978 )
Amortization of debt issuance costs 578     235     1,730     676  
Non-cash unit-based compensation 275     449     945     1,326  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:              
Royalty income receivable 10     3,531     25,981     (4,465 )
Royalty income receivable—related party (13,994 )   (4,995 )   (4,335 )   (10,544 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 8,476     1,417     7,644     (821 )
Accounts payable—related party         (150 )    
Income tax payable     61         169  
Other current assets 110     (107 )   25     (148 )
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 27,343     62,508     143,206     164,228  
Cash flows from investing activities:              
Acquisitions of oil and natural gas interests 764     (194,465 )   (64,508 )   (319,696 )
Funds held in escrow     5,715         (7,500 )
Proceeds from sale of assets 2,098         2,098      
Proceeds from the sale of investments 5,262         5,262      
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 8,124     (188,750 )   (57,148 )   (327,196 )
Cash flows from financing activities:              
Proceeds from borrowings under credit facility 3,000     197,000     95,000     368,000  
Repayment on credit facility (30,000 )       (65,000 )   (369,500 )
Debt issuance costs (46 )   (91 )   (90 )   (349 )
Repayment of senior notes (5,910 )       (19,697 )    
Proceeds from public offerings             340,860  
Public offering costs             (221 )
Units purchased for tax withholding (1 )       (384 )   (353 )
Distributions to General Partner (20 )   (20 )   (60 )   (60 )
Distributions to public (2,015 )   (29,099 )   (38,943 )   (78,590 )
Distributions to Diamondback (2,764 )   (34,400 )   (53,112 )   (99,543 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (37,756 )   133,390     (82,286 )   160,244  
Net increase (decrease) in cash (2,289 )   7,148     3,772     (2,724 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,663     12,804     3,602     22,676  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,374     $ 19,952     $ 7,374     $ 19,952  
               
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:              
Interest paid $ 1,278     $ 8,500     $ 19,196     $ 10,882  
                               


 
Viper Energy Partners LP
Selected Operating Data
(unaudited)
           
   
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020		   Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020		   Three Months Ended
September 30, 2019
Production Data:          
Oil (MBbls) 1,456     1,315       1,258  
Natural gas (MMcf) 3,111     2,685       1,710  
Natural gas liquids (MBbls) 455     467       413  
Combined volumes (MBOE)(1) 2,430     2,230       1,956  
           
Average daily oil volumes (BO/d)(2) 15,829     14,453       13,674  
Average daily combined volumes (BOE/d)(2) 26,409     24,508       21,266  
           
Average sales prices(2):          
Oil ($/Bbl) $ 36.80     $ 21.00       $ 51.53  
Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 1.07     $ 0.46       $ 1.28  
Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl) $ 12.44     $ 7.69       $ 9.84  
Combined ($/BOE)(3) $ 25.76     $ 14.55       $ 36.33  
           
Oil, hedged ($/Bbl)(4) $ 27.65     $ 22.39       $ 51.53  
Natural gas, hedged ($/Mcf)(4) $ 0.16     $ (1.01 )     $ 1.28  
Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl)(4) $ 12.44     $ 7.69       $ 9.84  
Combined price, hedged ($/BOE)(4) $ 19.11     $ 13.60       $ 36.33  
           
Average Costs ($/BOE):          
Production and ad valorem taxes $ 2.08     $ 1.39       $ 2.42  
General and administrative - cash component(5) 0.63     0.63       0.69  
Total operating expense - cash $ 2.71     $ 2.02       $ 3.11  
           
General and administrative - non-cash stock compensation expense $ 0.11     $ 0.13       $ 0.23  
Interest expense, net $ 3.39     $ 3.44       $ 1.96  
Depletion $ 10.20     $ 10.21       $ 9.56  

(1) Bbl equivalents are calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.
(2) Average daily volumes and average sales prices presented are based on actual production volumes and not calculated utilizing the rounded production volumes presented in the table above.
(3) Realized price net of all deducts for gathering, transportation and processing.
(4) Hedged prices reflect the effect of our matured commodity derivative transactions on our average sales prices. Our calculation of such effects includes realized gains and losses on cash settlements for commodity derivatives, which we do not designate for hedge accounting. We did not have any derivative contracts prior to February of 2020.
(5) Excludes non-cash stock compensation for the respective periods presented.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure that is used by management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies.  Viper defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, net, non-cash unit-based compensation expense, depletion, (gain) loss on revaluation of investments, non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and provision for (benefit from) income taxes, if any. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income as determined by United States’ generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”).  Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful because it allows them to more effectively evaluate Viper’s operating performance and compare the results of its operations from period to period without regard to its financing methods or capital structure. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income, royalty income, cash flow from operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented as determined in accordance with GAAP. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic costs of depreciable assets, none of which are components of Adjusted EBITDA.  Viper defines cash available for distribution generally as an amount equal to its Adjusted EBITDA for the applicable quarter less cash needed for income taxes payable, debt service, contractual obligations, fixed charges and reserves for future operating or capital needs that the board of directors of Viper’s general partner may deem appropriate, common units repurchased for tax withholding, dividend equivalent rights and preferred distributions. Viper’s computations of Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in its credit facility or any of its other contracts.

The following tables present a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA and cash available for distribution to the GAAP financial measure of net loss.

 
Viper Energy Partners LP
(unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
   
   
  Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
Net income (loss) $ 16,184  
Interest expense, net 8,238  
Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 275  
Depletion 24,780  
(Gain) loss on revaluation of investment 1,984  
Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments (11,080 )
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 20  
Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 40,401  
Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interest(1) 23,113  
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP $ 17,288  
   
Adjustments to reconcile Adjusted EBITDA to cash available for distribution:  
Debt service, contractual obligations, fixed charges and reserves $ (3,297 )
Units repurchased for tax withholding (1 )
Units - dividend equivalent rights (2 )
Preferred distributions (45 )
Cash available for distribution to Viper Energy Partners LP unitholders $ 13,943  
   
Common limited partner units outstanding 67,851  
   
Cash available for distribution per limited partner unit $ 0.21  
Cash per unit approved for distribution $ 0.10  

(1) Does not take into account special income allocation consideration.

Adjusted net income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure equal to net income (loss) attributable to Viper adjusted for non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, (gain) loss on revaluation of investments, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, valuation for deferred tax asset and related income tax adjustments, if any. The Company’s computation of adjusted net income may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies or to such measure in our credit facility or any of our other contracts.  

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net income (loss):

Viper Energy Partners LP
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
(unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)
   
  Three Months Ended September 30, 2020
Net income (loss) $ 16,184  
Non-cash (gain) loss on derivative instruments, net (11,080 )
(Gain) loss on revaluation of investments 1,984  
(Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt 20  
Adjusted net income (loss) 7,108  
Less: Adjusted net income (loss) attributed to non-controlling interests 7,317  
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Viper Energy Partners LP $ (209 )
   
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to limited partners per common unit $ (0.003 )
       

RECONCILIATION OF LONG-TERM DEBT TO NET DEBT

The Partnership defines net debt as debt less cash equivalents. Net debt should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt, the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Management uses net debt to determine the Partnership's outstanding debt obligations that would not be readily satisfied by its cash and cash equivalents on hand. The Partnership believes this metric is useful to analysts and investors in determining the Partnership's leverage position because the Partnership has the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of its cash and cash equivalents to reduce debt.

  September 30, 2020   Net Q3 Principal Borrowings/(Repayments)   June 30, 2020   March 31, 2020   December 31, 2019   September 30, 2019
                       
  (in thousands)
Total long-term debt(1) $ 606,438     $ (33,000 )   $ 639,438     $ 673,500     $ 596,500     $ 409,500  
Cash and cash equivalents (7,374 )       (9,663 )   (40,271 )   (3,602 )   (19,952 )
Net debt $ 599,064         $ 629,775     $ 633,229     $ 592,898     $ 389,548  

(1) Excludes debt issuance, discounts & premiums.

Derivatives

As of the filing date, the Company had the following outstanding derivative contracts. The Company’s derivative contracts are based upon reported settlement prices on commodity exchanges, with crude oil derivative settlements based on New York Mercantile Exchange West Texas Intermediate pricing and Crude Oil Brent and with natural gas derivative settlements based on the New York Mercantile Exchange Henry Hub pricing. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

  Crude Oil (Bbls/day, $/Bbl)
  Q4 2020   FY 2021
Swaps - WTI (Cushing) 1,000      
$ 27.45     $  
Collars - WTI (Cushing) 14,000     10,000  
Floor Price $ 28.86     $ 30.00  
Ceiling Price $ 32.33     $ 43.05  
Deferred Premium Call Options - WTI (Cushing) 8,000      
Premium $ (1.89 )   $  
Strike Price ($/Bbl) $ 45.00     $  
Basis Swaps - WTI (Midland-Cushing)   4,000        
$ (2.60 )   $  


  Natural Gas (Mmbtu/day, $/Mmbtu)
  Q4 2020   FY 2021
Natural Gas Basis Swaps - Waha Hub 25,000      
$ (2.07 )   $  
               

Investor Contacts:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@viperenergy.com

Austen Gilfillian
+1 432.221.7420
agilfillian@viperenergy.com

Source: Viper Energy Partners LP; Diamondback Energy, Inc.

