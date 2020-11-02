Cognia | Nebraska Department of Education

Founded in 1895, the North Central Association-Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI) is a non-governmental, membership organization that accredits public and private schools and districts. One of six regional accrediting organizations, NCA CASI accredits schools and districts in 19 states, the Navajo Nation, and the Department of Defense Dependents’ Schools worldwide.

In April 2006, the North Central Association, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS CASI), and National Study of School Evaluation (NSSE) came together to form AdvancED.

In August of 2019, AdvancED | Measured Progress, which was formed as a result of two leading education nonprofits merging in November 2018, announced a corporate name change to Cognia™.

The new name comes from the Latin word cognitio, which means knowledge. The name change reflects the nonprofit’s belief that knowledge is the key to helping people reach their aspirations, regardless of circumstance or background.

Cognia offers accreditation and certification, assessment, professional services, and consulting to help schools drive continuous improvement. The organization focuses on innovation to provide more agile solutions for school improvement and to drive better outcomes for all students.

