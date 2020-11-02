Fall Mountain Lion Hunting To Close In Hunting District 340

Hunting District Restrictions, Closures & Reopenings

The hunting of all mountain lions in southwestern Montana hunting district 340, which include portions of Beaverhead, Madison, Jefferson and Silver Bow counties, will close at one-half hour after sunset on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The order halting the hunt came shortly after Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials received word that the pre-established harvest sub-quota for the district had been met.

This district will re-open for the hunting of all mountain lion for the winter season beginning December 1, 2020.

For more information, visit FWP's website at fwp.mt.gov , click on "Hunting" then choose "Drawing & Quota Status", or call the toll-free number at 1-800-385-7826.

