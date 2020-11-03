Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
In One Month: ACI’s 11th Virtual NY Forum on Economic Sanctions (December 2-3, 2020)

Economic Sanctions Conference

ACI's 11th Virtual NY Forum on Economic Sanctions

Get practical and timely, country-specific sanctions insights and address how to update sanctions compliance and risk management programs.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Conference Institute (ACI) will host a two-day virtual conference to discuss timely country specific developments on the most pressing issues affecting financial services and global exporters on RUSSIA, IRAN, and VENEZUELA, lessons learned from recent enforcement actions and compliance best practices.

Confirmed Senior Government Speakers:

Elizabeth Cannon
Deputy Chief for Export Controls and Sanctions
U.S. Department of Justice

P. Lee Smith
Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement
U.S. Department of Commerce

Christopher Watts
Deputy Director
Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, HM Treasury

Hear Compliance Best Practices from Senior In-House Speakers from

• Barclays
• Bank of the West
• BNP Paribas
• Brown Brother Harrison
• Citi
• Credit Suisse
• Danske Bank
• Goldman Sachs
• HarbourVest Partners
• HSBC
• JPMorgan Chase
• Moody’s
• Morgan Stanley
• Phillips
• Square
• T. Rowe Price
• Westinghouse
• WorldPay

More information about the conference, including full agendas, faculty lists, and brochures can be accessed HERE.

A unique organization, American Conference Institute is devoted to providing the business intelligence that senior decision-makers need to respond to challenges both here in the US, and around the world.
Staffed by industry specialists, lawyers and other professionals, American Conference Institute operates as a think tank, monitoring trends and developments in all major industry sectors, the law, and public policy, with a view to providing information on the leading edge.
Headquartered in New York, ACI has grown to produce more than 100 events each year, attended by thousands of senior delegates from across the world

Maria Romanova
C5 Group Inc.
+1 212-352-3220
