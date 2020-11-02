HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Updates BMRN, CACC, GOCO Investors on Securities Class Actions and Upcoming Deadlines, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman updates investors in the following publicly-traded companies and urges investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided.



BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Securities Class Action :

Class Period: Feb. 28, 2020 – Aug. 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 24, 2020

The complaint alleges that Defendants’ statements misrepresented and concealed material information about BioMarin’s valoctocogene roxaparvovec product candidate, potentially the first gene therapy approved by the U.S. FDA for hemophilia in the U.S.

Specifically, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misstated or omitted to disclose that (1) differences between the phase 1/2 and phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec limited the reliability of the phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec’s durability of effect, and (2) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve BioMarin’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data.

Investors allegedly began to learn the truth on Aug. 19, 2020, when BioMarin announced it received the FDA’s complete response letter (“CRL”) to the BLA indicating the FDA recommended the company submit additional data upon completion of the phase 3 study since the difference between the phase 1/2 and phase 3 studies limited the FDA’s ability to rely on the phase 1/2 study to support the durability of effect.

Analysts at Guggenheim were shocked by the Company’s disclosure, noting “[t]his news came as a negative surprise to us in light of mgt commentary and other launch-related prep (by BMRN and other payers) and pushes out a potential Roctavian approval until ~2022.”

This news drove the price of BioMarin shares down over 35% that day.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Defendants misled investors about the phase 1/2 reliability for the BLA,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Credit Acceptance Corp. ( CACC ) Securities Fraud Class Action :

Class Period: Nov. 1, 2019 – Aug. 28, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Dec. 1, 2020

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and concealed that: (1) CACC topped off packaged and securitized pools of loans with higher-risk loans; (2) the company made high-interest subprime auto loans it knew borrowers could not repay; (3) borrowers were subject to hidden finance charges, resulting in loans exceeding the state law mandated usury rate ceiling; (4) the company engaged in illegal debt collection practices; and, (5) that the company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties.

Investors allegedly began to learn the ugly truth on Aug. 28, 2020, when the Massachusetts Attorney General sued Credit Acceptance. The AG alleged that since 2013 the company topped off packaged and securitized loan pools with higher-risk loans despite telling investors otherwise. The AG also alleged Credit Acceptance’s business model is predicated on making loans to borrowers who are unlikely to repay them then engaging in abusive or unlawful debt collection practices to make money.

This news sent the price of Credit Acceptance shares crashing $85.36 lower, or over 18%, during the next two trading days.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Credit Acceptance concealed its deceptive and illegal lending and collection practices,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

GoHealth (GOCO) Securities Class Action :

Class Period: July 12, 2020 – Sept. 21, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Nov. 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that GoHealth’s IPO offering documents contained materially false and misleading statements and omissions. Specifically, the offering documents allegedly misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated customer churn that began in the first half of 2020; (2) GoHealth’s unique business model and its limited carrier base exposed the company to a higher risk of churn; (3) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer retention as a result of elevated churn; (4) GoHealth had already entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and, (5) GoHealth internally projected these adverse trends would continue and worsen after its IPO.

The IPO offering documents allowed GoHealth to go public, issuing 43.5 million shares to investors at $21 per share for total proceeds of about $913.5 million.

However, since the IPO, GoHealth has reported disappointing financial performance resulting from the material facts omitted in the IPO offering documents and its common stock has suffered significant price declines. By Sept. 15, 2020, GoHealth Class A common stock closed at just $12.53 per share, or over 40% below the $21 per share price investors paid for the stock in the IPO less than two months previously.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving GoHealth’s IPO offering documents misrepresented or omitted churn data when going public,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

