PUSH Launches Smart Training Technology to All Athletes, Providing a Pro-Level Experience You Can Do From Home

/EIN News/ -- Global strength and conditioning tech company expands product offering to help all athletes train smarter utilizing a combination of wearable tech, personalized data, and Master Coach programming

TORONTO, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUSH, a leading wearable fitness tech company that works with over 20,000 Pro & Olympic level athletes, announced today the launch of a consumer-focused training platform. The system will help all athletes use existing equipment to do connected workouts.

With this new product, PUSH will bring their proven pro-level science and technology and combine it with Master Coach strength and conditioning programming to help users excel at a specific sport or general fitness. The PUSH system will focus on four key elements of athleticism -- strength, power, speed, and endurance -- and benchmark these pillars against your workouts. The result is personalized data and AI driven recommendations that ensure you don’t waste energy or overtrain.

Beginning today, the PUSH Athlete system will be available for preorder, bringing sports-specific programming to athletes looking for actionable ways to train smarter and achieve better results, taking the guesswork out of their training.

The PUSH System is ready to go, wherever you train. The new product features includes:

Benchmarking . The PUSH device benchmarks against four key elements of athleticism (strength, power, speed and endurance) to understand fitness levels when you start, and every two weeks during your program.



. The PUSH device benchmarks against four key elements of athleticism (strength, power, speed and endurance) to understand fitness levels when you start, and every two weeks during your program. Real-Time Data and Analytics . Take the guesswork out of your training, PUSH data analytics let you know exactly where you’re at in your strength and conditioning plan.



. Take the guesswork out of your training, PUSH data analytics let you know exactly where you’re at in your strength and conditioning plan. Sports-specific training . Excel in your sport or general fitness by following strength and conditioning plans from some of the best coaches in the world.



. Excel in your sport or general fitness by following strength and conditioning plans from some of the best coaches in the world. Ask a Master Coach. Ask questions about your training and programs by connecting one-on-one with a Master Coach through the PUSH inbox feature.



Ask questions about your training and programs by connecting one-on-one with a Master Coach through the PUSH inbox feature. Community . Track your progress against your friends and teammates, with leaderboards to see how you rank.



. Track your progress against your friends and teammates, with leaderboards to see how you rank. Velocity-based Training (VBT) System: The PUSH tracker monitors the speed of your movements wherever you workout.



"We are incredibly excited to take the guesswork out of training and allow all athletes to achieve their potential, by giving everyone access to our Pro-level science and technology," added Paul Schiffner, CEO of PUSH.

Pre-sales for the new PUSH Athlete technology has begun and the product can be viewed and ordered on its new website and instagram account. The training system will help everyone workout wherever they are, with whatever equipment they have access to, providing Master Coach programming to help optimize training via real-time actionable metrics, taking the guesswork out of your workouts.

