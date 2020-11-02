Give the Gift of Safety this Holiday Season

November 2, 2020

~ FLHSMV launches holiday travel campaign to remind motorists to travel safely and never drive impaired. ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Floridians and visitors are gearing up to travel on Florida roadways this holiday season, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) today launched its Safe Holiday Travel campaign to ensure motorists Arrive Alive to their destination. FLHSMV is partnering with the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida Sheriffs Association, Florida Police Chiefs Association, and AAA – The Auto Club Group to urge responsible driving and consumer habits.

“While this holiday season may look different than ones past, we’re encouraging everyone on the road to have patience, practice safe driving behaviors, and make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly buckled,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Arriving to your destination is truly the best gift you can offer your loved ones and fellow motorists.”

In 2019, preliminarily, there were 10,163 crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period, with 93 resulting fatalities. There were 12,101 crashes during the Christmas and New Year holiday period, resulting in 124 fatalities.

“In these unprecedented times, the Florida Highway Patrol stands ready to support and serve the citizens of Florida,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “While traveling on Florida’s roadways this holiday season, please remember your fellow citizen and practice safe driving habits. Always buckle up, never drive impaired, and allow yourself plenty of time to arrive at your destination so that you and your families can enjoy this holiday season.”

FLHSMV and its partners are committed to the safety of all motorists on our roads and educating everyone on safe driving to always Arrive Alive. No matter what season, as you celebrate, FLHSMV has helpful tips to keep you safe on the road.

“This holiday season, whether you’re traveling down the street or across the state to visit friends and loved ones, remember to always practice safe driving behaviors any time you’re behind the wheel,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “Put safety first by planning your route ahead of time, staying alert, and never driving impaired or distracted.”

Sheriff Bobby Schultz, President of the Florida Sheriffs Association said, “The holiday season is a special time when families and friends traditionally travel for gatherings to celebrate. While our deputies will be patrolling to ensure their safety, we ask that the citizens that we proudly serve travel safely. On behalf of our Florida sheriffs, I fully support the FLHSMV’s Safe Holiday Travel campaign.”

“I encourage everyone that when you are making plans for your holiday celebrations to always have a designated driver and to never drink and drive,” said the Florida Police Chiefs Association’s President, Chief Jeff Pearson, Satellite Beach Police Department. “The Florida Police Chiefs Association also reminds you to never text and drive or drive when you are feeling drowsy, especially during the holidays when our roadways and highways are busier than ever.”

“Whatever your plans are this holiday season, give the gift of safety to everyone on the road including yourself,” said Matt Nasworthy, Florida Public Affairs Director, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Be responsible behind the wheel and never drive impaired or distracted.”

The winter holiday season, or end of the calendar year, is a popular time to sell or buy a vehicle. With more avenues and methods for selling and buying a car than ever before, it is critical for consumers to understand their rights and responsibilities when it comes to buying or selling a vehicle.

FLHSMV reminds motorists to always keep their eyes on the road, hands on the wheel, and mind on driving this holiday season. Travelers may need to adjust accordingly as traffic congestion and weather conditions may require driving more slowly this time of the year. The public is encouraged to report aggressive or impaired drivers by dialing *FHP (*347) and check traffic conditions before departing for their trip by visiting FL511.com. For more information, including downloadable graphics, safety tips, and statewide data, visit: flhsmv.gov/holiday.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education and enforcement. The department is leading the way to A Safer Florida through the efficient and professional execution of its core mission: the issuance of driver licenses, vehicle tags and titles and operation of the Florida Highway Patrol. To learn more about FLHSMV and the services offered, visit flhsmv.gov, follow us on Twitter @FLHSMV or find us on Facebook. For safe driving tips and techniques, download the official Florida Driver License Handbook.