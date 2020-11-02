Holt-Sunny Ridge Becomes Holt International, Illinois and Wisconsin Branch

Including the U.S., Holt International currently works in 14 countries around the world.

Sunny Ridge Family Center, a long-standing child services organization in Illinois, merged with Holt International and became Holt-Sunny Ridge in April 2014. In June 2019, Holt-Sunny Ridge became licensed in Wisconsin and took over Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan (LSS)’s private domestic adoption services in Wisconsin.

“With this name change, we hope to convey that the mission and work being done in Illinois and Wisconsin is the same as Holt International’s mission and work around the world — to strengthen families at risk of separation and to find loving, permanent homes for children,” says Amy Trotter, director of Holt’s Illinois and Wisconsin branch.

Including the U.S., Holt International currently works in 14 countries around the world. In Illinois and Wisconsin, Holt provides options counseling for women experiencing unplanned pregnancy; empowers single mothers to reach their goals and independently care for their children; trains adoptive families and ensures safe and permanent adoption placements for infants; provides adoption-competent counseling to adoptees and their families; offers adoption-related trainings to professionals; and more. These services will not be impacted or changed by the branch’s name change.

Holt International, (https://www.holtinternational.org) seeks a world where every child has a loving and secure home. Since Holt’s founding in 1956, the organization has worked towards its vision through programs that strengthen and preserve families that are at risk of separation; by providing critical care and support to orphaned and vulnerable children; and by leading the global community in finding families for children who need them and providing the pre-and post-adoption support and resources they need to thrive. Always, Holt focuses on each child’s unique needs —keeping the child’s best interest at the forefront of every decision.

