STP ComplianceEHS (STP) announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Ireland
Latest EHS Regulations Updates Assist Companies to Achieve EHS ComplianceVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Ireland. This audit protocol, which covers relevant national and European Union (EU) EHS requirements, was previously updated in August 2018. The regulatory date for the current release is September 2020.
Leading companies around the world use IAPC EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. IAPC EHS audit protocols are focused on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific application for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STP has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP maintains leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP’s web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols’ custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP’s formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of the selected new legislation:
- Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/2067 of 19 December 2018 on the Verification of Data and on the Accreditation of Verifiers Pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council lays down provisions for the verification of reports submitted pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC and for the accreditation and supervision of verifiers. It also specifies provisions for the mutual recognition of verifiers and peer evaluation of national accreditation bodies pursuant to Article 15 of Directive 2003/87/EC. The Regulation applies to the verification of greenhouse gas emissions and tonne-kilometre data occurring from 1 January 2019, reported pursuant to Article 14 of Directive 2003/87/EC and to the verification of data relevant for the update of ex ante benchmarks and for the determination of free allocation to installations. The provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 600/2012 continue to apply to verification of emissions and, where applicable, activity data occurring prior to 1 January 2019. Regulation (EU) 2018/2067 repealed and replaced Regulation (EU) No. 600/2012 as of 1 January 2019.
- Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/2066 of 19 December 2018 on the Monitoring and Reporting of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and amending Commission Regulation (EU) No. 601/2012 lays down rules for the monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions and activity data pursuant to Directive 2003/87/EC in the trading period of the Union emissions trading system commencing on 1 January 2021 and subsequent trading periods. It applies to the monitoring and reporting of greenhouse gas emissions specified in relation to the activities listed in Annex I to Directive 2003/87/EC and activity data from stationary installations, from aviation activities and to the monitoring and reporting of tonne-kilometre data from aviation activities. It applies to emissions and activity data occurring from 1 January 2021.
- Regulation (EU) 2019/1021 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 20 June 2019 on Persistent Organic Pollutants (Regulation (EU) 2019/1021, OJ L169, 25 June 2019), 20 June 2019 addresses requirements, restrictions and prohibitions pertaining to the placement on the market and the management of wastes relating to persistent organic pollutants and subject to the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants. It repealed and replaced Regulation (EC) No. 850/2004 on Persistent Organic Pollutants.
- Radiological Protection Act 1991 (Ionizing Radiation) Regulations 2019 were adopted and repeal and replace the Radiological Protection Act 1991 (Ionizing Radiation) Order 2000 and Radiological Protection Act 1991 (Responsible and Safe Management of Radioactive Waste) Order 2013. These Regulations apply to any planned, existing or emergency exposure situation which involves a risk from exposure to ionizing radiation which cannot be disregarded from a radiation protection point of view or with regard to the environment in view of long-term human health protection, including requirements for radioactive waste.
- Regulation on Emergency Responses to Work Safety Accidents, State Council of February 17, 2019 imposes emergency response requirements on facilities when work safety accidents occur. The Regulation requires certain high risk industries and facilities to designate full-time or part-time personnel for emergency response work.
- Dangerous Substances (Flammable Liquids and Fuels Retail Stores) Regulations, 2019 repealed and replaced Dangerous Substances (Retail and Private Petroleum Stores) Regulations, 1979 and establish requirements for the licensing of retail fuel facilities and set standards for the storage and handling of flammable liquids and fuels at retail stores. These regulations eliminate many specific operational requirements that were in laid out in the 1979 regulations and instead obligate fuel facilities to comply with a variety of external standards, codes of practice, and guidelines that are outside the scope of this protocol.
- Dangerous Substances (Flammable Liquids and Fuels Distribution and Commercial Supply Stores) Regulations, 2019 repealed and replaced the Dangerous Substances (Petroleum Bulk Stores) Regulations, 1979 and establish requirements for the licensing of commercial and private facilities that store and handle flammable liquids and fuels and set standards for the storage and handling of such fuels. These regulations eliminate many specific operational requirements that were in laid out in the 1979 regulations and instead obligate fuel facilities to comply with a variety of external standards, codes of practice, and guidelines that are outside the scope of this protocol.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues.
