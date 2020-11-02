Carbon County: PA 248 Ramp Restriction in Palmerton Borough

​

County: Carbon Municipality: Palmerton Borough Road name: PA 248 Ramps at Delaware Avenue Between: - and - Type of work: Construction Work being done by: PennDOT Contractor Type of restriction: Sporadic Restriction: There will be various ramp restrictions at the PA 248 Ramps in Palmerton Borough for work related to the ongoing PA 248 Resurfacing Project. Restriction are as follows:

November 5 - Sporadic ramp closure at various times between 6 pm to 6 am on November 6; November 9 - Delaware Avenue to PA 248 west closure 8 am to 5 pm; November 15 (6 pm)- November 17 - 24-hour closures beginning at 6 pm on November 15, Delaware Avenue to PA 248 east, Eastbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue; November 18 - November 19 - 24-hour closures Westbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue, Delaware Avenue to PA 248 west; November 20 - November 21 (ending at 6 am) - Delaware Avenue to PA 248 east, Eastbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue closures.

Detour Information -

Delaware Avenue to PA 248 west. Detour - Take entrance to PA 248 east to PA 145 to westbound Main Street in Walnutport Borough to PA 873 north to PA 248 west. Delaware Avenue to PA 248 east. Detour – Take entrance to PA 248 west to Bowmanstown Exit to Bank Street to PA 895 to PA 248 East Eastbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue. Detour - Continue to PA 248 east to PA 145 to westbound Main Street in Walnutport Borough to PA 873 north to PA 248 west to Delaware Avenue exit. Westbound PA 248 to Delaware Avenue. Detour - Continue west to Bowmanstown Exit to Bank Street to PA 895 to PA 248 East to Palmerton Exit at Delaware Avenue.

Start date: 11/5/20 Est completion date: 11/21/20 Restrictions in effect (time of day): 12:00 AM To 12:00 AM Will rain cause delays? No Change/Update: