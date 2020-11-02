NexusTours appoints Pablo Gutierrez as new Commercial Director for Europe & MEAPAC

/EIN News/ -- CANCUN, Mexico, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a career spanning over 35 years in the tourism industry and seven years spent at NexusTours, Pablo Gutierrez has been appointed the Commercial Director Europe & MEAPAC for NexusTours. In this role, he will strengthen and grow the company’s presence in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and the Pacific Islands.



Based in Spain, he will report to Roberto Bermudez, Senior Corporate Director Distribution & Product, and oversee the commercial strategy for Europe & MEAPAC. Gutierrez’s main focus will be promoting and expanding the NexusTours portfolio among tour operators, wholesalers, agencies, online travel agencies and bed banks across the 20 countries and 58 destinations where Nexus operates.

“Pablo has made great contributions to our business strategy, growth, product development, corporate image and the differentiation of our services. His expertise in the industry and his wealth of knowledge have made him an essential member of our team. I am certain that he will excel in this role as he brings his passion and drive to the Europe and MEAPAC markets,” commented Ruben Gutierrez, President Sunwing Destination Services/NexusTours.

Pablo Gutierrez has been a member of the NexusTours Executive Committee for the past seven years, leading multiple divisions including strategy, marketing, product and distribution. Prior to joining Nexus, he held management positions at renowned companies such as Iberojet (Orizonia), Halcon Viajes, Travelplan (Globalia), Ac Hotels and Ilunion hotels (Confortel).

NexusTours is the leading destination management company in the Caribbean, Central America and North America; with offices located in 20 countries and across 58 destinations. As local experts in the destinations they serve, NexusTours offers an extensive portfolio of accommodation options, including more than 7,000 hotels; transfer services from all airports and ports including shared, private and luxury options; over 5,000 excursions for travelers of all ages and interests and world-class customer service.

