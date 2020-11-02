COVID-19 Update: A total of 19543 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1371 new cases. We report 135 more COVID-19 related deaths (8 being reported in the past 24 - 48hrs) bringing the total number of deaths to 19411.
Click here to view report: https://buff.ly/320e3ww
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
You just read:
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (01 November 2020)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.