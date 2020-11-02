Cie Launches Into The Plant-Based Market, Co-Founding Longève

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cie, a venture studio and innovation accelerator based in Irvine, announced today that it has co-founded and launched with industry veteran Douglas Kantner, Longève Brands. Longève has an assortment of shelf-stable pea protein products for those who love to cook, adding diversity to the meat replacement consumer packaged goods (CPG) market. “Longève is addressing the growing trend by consumers demanding more plant-based products in their diet,” says Anderee Berengian, Co-Founder and CEO of Cie. “I’m excited about accelerating its reach in the market by leveraging Cie’s experience and expertise.”



In contrast to most meat replacement CPGs, which are soy-based, pre-made and refrigerated or frozen, Longève offers a clean label protein that is simple to cook with and accommodates various taste profiles. “So many consumers are looking for plant-based protein,” says Doug Kantner CEO of Longève, “Especially clean label foods with nutritional value. We listened and created Longève, a single-ingredient protein that adapts to the diversity of meals that Americans cook today. We can’t wait to get Longève into more kitchens.”

Cie brings a wealth of experience and skill to the table which gives them an unfair advantage in launching new ventures. Cie’s leadership experience spans digital successes such as Overture and StyleHaul to CPG marketing launches with Pepsi, Nestlé, Muscle Milk and more. John Montgomery, Chief Design Officer at Cie, isn’t new to launching innovative CPG products. He’s led numerous CPG marketing launches, including Nestlé USA’s largest new product launch in history. In doing so, Montgomery says, “Listening to the customer digitally, then feeding that input back into product development is incredibly important in bringing innovative new products to market. Currently the meat alternative market is saturated with over-processed substitutes. Longève’s uniqueness in being a cooking ingredient is a major benefit but also something which we must support by carefully listening to the customers’ perceptions and real-world needs.”

“The world’s bigger than just burgers and chicken nuggets,” notes Jim Davis, Executive-in-Residence at Cie who comes from an extensive background, including CMO at eBay and over 30 years setting CPG product strategy for both independent start-ups as well as large brands such as Pepsi. “Longève is a product that is truly unique to the market, fills a growing demand and tastes great. Cie’s digital approach reaches far beyond marketing—we’ll be leading consumer data acquisition that will accelerate Longève’s new product development for both food service and retail channels.”

Longève is currently available for purchase at longevebrands.com, Amazon, select retailers and will be expanding further in 2021.

About Cie

Cie is a venture studio that serves as an innovation lab and accelerator for bold entrepreneurs who want to transform disruptive ideas into thriving ventures.

Cie blends Silicon Valley DNA with the business maturity of serial entrepreneurs, seasoned venture capitalists, and Fortune 500 executives. Combined with the team’s strategic and operational expertise in technology, product development, brand building, and customer acquisition, Cie consistently drives positive outcomes across a wide range of business challenges.

Cie's venture portfolio includes Cie Games (acquired by Glu Mobile), Nativo, ASAP Tire (acquired by Tire Rack), Titan School Solutions, Performa Labs, and a growing list of emerging start-ups. Cie’s leadership team has served key roles at transformational companies such as Amazon, eBay, Yahoo!, Overture, Nestlé USA, Slalom, and Internet Brands.

Visit www.ciedigital.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Cie, news@ciedigital.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52945dad-a474-4b4b-9a11-34ce8dad52fe

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2a098bd-8820-497b-9544-19ac20b98758

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c03bd947-02ae-4368-928f-98f1169a09a6