NOVEMBER 9 NAMED AS THE NATIONAL TOOTH FAIRY DAY

The Geriatric Tooth Fairy
Saving Our Seniors One Smile at a TimeJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Day Achievers, LLC., has certified November 9 of each calendar year is officially designated as The Geriatric Tooth Fairy Day! Founded by Sonya Dunbar, the day is set aside to bring awareness to the importance of oral health care for elders living in long-term care. Many systemic diseases and sickness link to poor oral care that affects vulnerable and frail elders in long term facilities. November 9 of each calendar year will be set aside to send an S.O.S. to save our seniors from becoming sick from poor oral hygiene.
Dunbar provides several remarkable services in the field of dentistry. She has experience of over 28 years, making her mark in academics as well as in clinics. Being an Oral Care Educator, Sonya Dunbar is working on the mission of saving our seniors one smile at a time. She has taken part in numerous TEDx talks as a speaker and a judge discussing "How to Save Seniors with Just a Simple Toothbrush." The United States Navy veteran is currently enrolled at Liberty University, where she is pursuing her Doctoral degree in Gerontology. Sonya Dunbar has excelled as a presenter on national and international platforms.
Sonya Dunbar, the philanthropist, is also known for her services as an author of books addressing dental care and hygiene. Her book, titled "Golden Nuggets for Life," is available on Audible, Kindle, iTunes, and Amazon. Dunbar's mission is to reduce morbidity and high-risk diseases in long term care facilities. The tooth-fairy calls it the A.B.C. of poor oral care. She is the co-founder of the National Mobile Dentistry Conference and American Mobile Dentistry Alliance. Her efforts are bringing reforms in the dentistry practices where mobile dentistry is making it easier for greater masses to access dental care.
Dunbar is currently working on extensive projects to improve senior citizens' health practices and resources, one such project being "Saving Our Seniors Oral Packets." These oral packets are being sent to places like long-term care living facilities- reaching out to those who cannot reach out for dental help.
As seen on The Tamron Hall Show, Sonya Dunbar is here to Save Our Seniors, one smile at a time! #GERIATRICTOOTHFAIRYDAY
