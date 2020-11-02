Giant Slayer Joseph Low to Lead Trial Strategy at Arash Law
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joseph H. Low IV, a trial expert who has set records for his verdicts, has joined Arash Law to lead trial strategy and help secure tremendous verdicts, the firm announced today.
While adding top talent in the middle of a pandemic is, “like signing LeBron James during an NBA lockout,” said Arash Law Founder Arash Khorsandi, the addition is part of a broader initiative long in the works to enhance the client experience and ensure the best outcome for each case.
“This puts all future opposing counsel on notice that, should they feel lucky and want to go to trial, don’t be surprised when the jury awards a record plaintiff verdict,” said Khorsandi.
In addition to personally litigating cases, Low will train the firm’s other litigators -- another area where his experience is unrivaled. Joseph was handpicked by Gerry Spence in 1998 to attend his prestigious trial college. Afterward, Spence asked him to stay on as an instructor. Low continues to teach for Spence’s organization and is now its Director of Staff and Curriculum.
Over the years, Low says, other firms tried to lure him away from being a solo practitioner. He says he finally went with Arash Law because it shares his passion for providing the best representation to plaintiffs from all walks of life, and because it helps to have a large and very professional support team – Arash Law has more than 60 attorneys and hundreds of former insurance adjusters, paralegals and case managers from San Diego to Sacramento.
Low also called upon other litigators to reach out if they also eschew the settlement-mill mindset found at far too many Los Angeles law firms. “I’m looking for a few good men, and women, who want lawyers to again be seen as warriors,” said Low, a former Marine who has scored astounding acquittals for Marines charged with battlefield crimes such as murder. Last December, Low won $70.5 million for the family of Tomasa Cuevas. The mother and her two children suffered traumatic injuries when a big rig ran a red light and T-boned her SUV. The verdict set a record for a personal injury case in Kern County.
# # #
Arash Law is one of the most widely-known and thriving California injury law firms with a legal team of over 50, who collectively give unparalleled customer service and results. Our firm’s sought-after trial attorneys have won multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in catastrophic injury & wrongful death cases. Each year, Arash Law gets recognized with prestigious awards including accolades by distinguished industry leaders and prestigious attorney associations for continuous case-winning success such as \ Premier Lawyer of America’s 2019 Top 40 Under 40.
Howard Breuer
While adding top talent in the middle of a pandemic is, “like signing LeBron James during an NBA lockout,” said Arash Law Founder Arash Khorsandi, the addition is part of a broader initiative long in the works to enhance the client experience and ensure the best outcome for each case.
“This puts all future opposing counsel on notice that, should they feel lucky and want to go to trial, don’t be surprised when the jury awards a record plaintiff verdict,” said Khorsandi.
In addition to personally litigating cases, Low will train the firm’s other litigators -- another area where his experience is unrivaled. Joseph was handpicked by Gerry Spence in 1998 to attend his prestigious trial college. Afterward, Spence asked him to stay on as an instructor. Low continues to teach for Spence’s organization and is now its Director of Staff and Curriculum.
Over the years, Low says, other firms tried to lure him away from being a solo practitioner. He says he finally went with Arash Law because it shares his passion for providing the best representation to plaintiffs from all walks of life, and because it helps to have a large and very professional support team – Arash Law has more than 60 attorneys and hundreds of former insurance adjusters, paralegals and case managers from San Diego to Sacramento.
Low also called upon other litigators to reach out if they also eschew the settlement-mill mindset found at far too many Los Angeles law firms. “I’m looking for a few good men, and women, who want lawyers to again be seen as warriors,” said Low, a former Marine who has scored astounding acquittals for Marines charged with battlefield crimes such as murder. Last December, Low won $70.5 million for the family of Tomasa Cuevas. The mother and her two children suffered traumatic injuries when a big rig ran a red light and T-boned her SUV. The verdict set a record for a personal injury case in Kern County.
# # #
Arash Law is one of the most widely-known and thriving California injury law firms with a legal team of over 50, who collectively give unparalleled customer service and results. Our firm’s sought-after trial attorneys have won multimillion-dollar verdicts and settlements in catastrophic injury & wrongful death cases. Each year, Arash Law gets recognized with prestigious awards including accolades by distinguished industry leaders and prestigious attorney associations for continuous case-winning success such as \ Premier Lawyer of America’s 2019 Top 40 Under 40.
Howard Breuer
Newsroom PR
+1 213-422-2738
howard@newsroompr.com