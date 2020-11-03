autopom! Announces Partnership with RepairPal for Enhanced “Automotive Peace of Mind”

autopom! has partnered with RepairPal to help customers find automotive peace of mind

LAKE FOREST , CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- autopom! is excited to announce its partnership with RepairPal, the largest trusted auto repair network for high-quality and fair prices. Now, customers who have partnered with autopom! for their Vehicle Protection Plans can find even more automotive peace of mind. With more than 2,600 RepairPal Certified shops nationwide, quality automotive care is never far from home.

autopom! customers have always had the freedom to choose their repair shop; however, autopom!’s partnership with RepairPal means customers have easy access to the nation’s top mechanics and repair facilities who are trained on the autopom! claim process.

“To ensure you receive the best possible service, we recommend our preferred network of certified shops,” says Mike Jones, president and CEO of autopom!. “They are trained on how to work with your extended warranty.”

All RepairPal shops are high-quality, offering at least a 12/12 warranty (or better), and have a high customer satisfaction rating. If drivers have basic maintenance or other needs not covered by their contract, these shops also offer guaranteed fair prices. Price estimates for typical repairs are available at www.repairpal.com/autopom.

As an exclusive offer, some customers may be eligible to have their $100 deductible waived when using one of the certified shops (depending on the Administrator of their contract).

To learn more about the variety of Vehicle Protection Plans offered by autopom!, visit https://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/. A team of trained agents is ready to assist customers in finding the right plan for their needs.

About autopom! autopom! is a BBB accredited, A+ rated marketer of vehicle protection plans offering vehicle service contracts in most states nationwide. In California, autopom! dba autopom! Insurance Services LLC (CA DOI Lic.#0I13220), sells mechanical breakdown insurance to California residents. When your original manufacturer warranty, extended auto warranty, or used car warranty is about to expire, autopom!’s team of licensed agents can help you find a protection plan designed to protect your vehicle and your budget. Learn more about autopom! and request a free quote by calling 1.800.724.8141 or by visiting https://extended-vehicle-warranty.com/.

About RepairPal Established in 2007, RepairPal connects consumers with certified trustworthy mechanics throughout the US. Large trusted companies including USAA, CarMax, Consumer Reports, and autopom! send their members and customers to RepairPal Certified shops, knowing they will get high-quality repairs at a fair price. More information is available at www.RepairPal.com. Please contact pr@repairpal.com with questions or for further information.

