The United States Supreme Court has issued per curiam opinions in a case on tort liability for injuries caused by protesters and in a qualified immunity case involving allegations of cruel and unusual punishment.

Read the court's opinion in Mckesson v. Doe: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1108_8n5a.pdf

Read the court's opinion in Taylor v. Riojas: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1261_bq7c.pdf