Dada Group Partners with Pagoda to Enhance One-Hour Fruit Delivery

/EIN News/ -- Shanghai, China, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dada Group (Dada Nexus, Nasdaq: DADA) (“Dada” or the “Company”), China's leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform, today announced that more than 500 Pagoda stores have partnered with Dada Now, the on-demand delivery platform of Dada Group, to provide omni-channel order delivery. The number of Dada-Pagoda partnered stores is expected to reach 2,000 by the end of the year.

In June 2020, Dada Now reached its initial partnership agreement with Pagoda, a well-known fresh fruit chain retailer in China, to provide secure and efficient on-demand delivery service for Pagoda’s omni-channel orders. Dada Now’s dedicated delivery service is designed to serve chain merchants across China by providing them with customized service and products, meeting their tailored needs for omni-channel delivery. To date, Dada now has served McDonald's, KFC, Kungfu, Pagoda, Champion Pizza, Quanyuantang, and other notable chain retailers, covering more than 2,500 cities and counties across China.

Peng Sun, General Manager of Pagoda's E-commerce Business, said, "Dada Now has played a key role in the logistics infrastructure of Pagoda's online and offline integration strategy. Through our partnership with Dada Now, we have been able to offer consumers fresh fruit quickly and conveniently. With more than 2,000 Pagoda stores expected to partner with Dada Now platform by year end, we look forward to expanding our business and bringing our products to even more customers across China."

Changing consumer habits, including an increased openness to buying fruit online, has accelerated the process of online and offline integration. Customers can now place orders for fresh fruit on JDDJ, the on-demand retail platform of Dada Group, and Dada Now riders will deliver them to customers within one hour.

Orders for fruit are stable during the day, with no predictable peak. Additionally, fruit has high requirements for storage and transportation, meaning only the most efficient and responsive logistics services can ensure their freshness upon delivery. At Pagoda, orders come from multiple sources, such as its owned app, WeChat Mini Program, JDDJ platform, and various third party take-out platforms, creating unique coordination needs. Dada Now is able to systemically meet Pagoda’s differentiated and immediate distribution challenges with its customized omni-channel delivery solutions, ensuring fast and efficient performance while effectively reducing costs. According to Dada Now’s data, from October 1st to October 25th, 2020, the average order fulfillment time for Pagoda stores delivered by Dada Now was approximately 20 minutes.

Dada’s customized delivery system is made possible by its utilization of logistics stations that cover more than 2,500 cities and counties across the country. These stations provide all-round operational support functions such as data analysis, customer service designation, and store exploration by special personnel from any given store. Moreover, Dada Now’s Dedicated Delivery service also customizes distribution service specifications based on particular retailer and store requirements.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China’s largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company’s two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfillment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol “DADA.”



Media Contact: ﻿212-355-4449

