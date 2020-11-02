Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: 55877 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kenya

Ministry of Health, Kenya Download logo

685 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,433 tested in the last 24 hours. This brings to 55,877 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. Our cumulative tests are now 699,520. 659 are Kenyans and 26 are foreigners.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

